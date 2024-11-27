Nanodems Showcased PSIM Solutions at ISC East 2024

Nanodems attends ISC East 2024

Nanodems showcased its PSIM platform, NDIS, along with the AI-Powered Health Check feature at ISC East 2024.

The event gave us a chance to highlight how NDIS addresses key security challenges.” — Asli Citak

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanodems , a global provider of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) solutions, is pleased to share the success of its participation in ISC East 2024, held at the Javits Center in New York City from November 19–21.As one of the Northeast’s leading security and public safety trade shows, ISC East provided an excellent platform for Nanodems to present its AI-powered PSIM software platform, NDIS. The event showcased the company’s innovative features, such as the AI-Powered Health Check, which offers real-time monitoring and proactive maintenance for large-scale surveillance systems. It also offered valuable opportunities for business growth and industry connections.ISC East also served as a venue for networking, helping the company build relationships with security integrators, consultants, and end-users to explore potential partnerships. Demonstrations of Nanodems’s advanced PSIM software drew significant interest, reinforcing its role in addressing the challenges faced by modern security teams.“Our time at ISC East 2024 was highly productive,” said Asli Citak, Marketing Manager at Nanodems. “The event gave us a chance to highlight how NDIS addresses key security challenges. We made valuable connections, gathered strong leads, and engaged with valuable leads. The discussions and innovation showcased during the event were truly motivating and affirm our commitment to advancing security solutions.”

