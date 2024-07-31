Other cobblestone road surface to be kept after widening of granite road in Avenida da Praia, Taipa to improve the comfort and safety of pedestrians

MACAU, July 31 - To facilitate the revitalisation project of “six areas”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) have launched the optimisation of the road sections in the pedestrian zone in Avenida da Praia, Taipa. The widening of the existing granite paved road will be carried out without altering the other existing cobblestone road surface in the pedestrian zone. Only the damaged cobblestones will be replaced. The optimisation work aims to improve the comfort and safety of the walking environment while preserving the characteristic appearance of the area.

Avenida da Praia, Taipa is a tourist spot with local characteristics which is popular among the local public and foreign tourists. To facilitate the revitalisation project of “six areas”, improve the environment for pedestrian passage in some road sections in Avenida da Praia, Taipa and improve the comfort and safety of pedestrians, the Cultural Affairs Bureau and IAM will carry out optimisation works in the mentioned road sections. The existing flat granite paved road surface with better anti-slip properties will be widened and the narrower granite paved road on the side near the wetland will be converted to the same cobblestone road surface on site. The other existing cobblestone road surface in the pedestrian zone will not be altered, and only the damaged cobblestones will be replaced. The works period is about 60 working days. IAM will urge the contractor to keep the environment clean and reduce the impact of the works on the public and tourists during the works period.