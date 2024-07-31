Birdfy Announces Its Second Showcase at the 2024 Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Summer Festival

The 2024 Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Summer Festival

Birdfy is excited to announce its participation in the Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy is excited to announce its participation in the Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival, scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, through Saturday, August 3, 2024, in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Returning as an associate sponsor, Birdfy is set to enhance the birdwatching experience with its smart technology solutions for a wider audience, specifically those fond of Arizona birds!

About the Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival

Located in Arizona, a region celebrated for its diverse birdlife and stunning landscapes, the Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival stands as Arizona's oldest and most esteemed birding festival. Established in 1991, it has consistently been ranked among the top five birding and nature festivals in the United States. The festival is hosted in the picturesque setting of Sierra Vista near the Huachuca Mountains, a hotspot for avian biodiversity that attracts birdwatchers, both novice and professional.

The Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival is a cornerstone event that offers a comprehensive birding experience. It features a series of guided birding and nature tours and invites a diverse group of bird experts, photographers, naturalists, and conservationists to share their knowledge and passion. Each year, the festival celebrates the remarkable diversity of birds, mammals, reptiles, and insects in their natural environment—the unique sky islands of southern Arizona. This region, where three climate zones converge, is home to many species found nowhere else in the United States. On average, about 200 bird species are spotted at each festival.

The Southwest Wings Spring Fling, held each May, and the larger Summer festival in August, are the major highlights. The Summer festival, in particular, offers free programs, wildlife exhibits, vendors, guided trips, and a keynote buffet. All field trips are designed for small groups, ensuring a personal and in-depth experience with a maximum of ten participants plus a guide. Our guides are seasoned professionals familiar with the local birds and their habitats.

As a nonprofit educational organization, Southwest Wings operates without membership dues, relying instead on festivals and voluntary tax-deductible donations to support its mission. These contributions help fund various projects aimed at promoting nature-based tourism and raising environmental awareness in southeastern Arizona.

Reflecting on Last Year’s Success

Birdfy began its sponsorship of the Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival in 2023. The brand is proud to be an

associate sponsor alongside Swarovski Optik, supporting Southwest Wings' mission to promote birding education and wildlife conservation awareness.

Last year, Birdfy made a significant impact with its presentation of the smart bird feeder series, which surprised and delighted many visitors. Its showcase included the best-selling Birdfy Feeder, the display featured a monitor showing beautiful footage of hummingbirds captured by the smart bird camera, capturing the attention of many visitors and educating them on the concept of smart birding.

Birdfy feeders automatically detect, notify, and identify when a bird visits. Users receive information about the bird species through AI technology capable of identifying over 6000 bird species. Users can watch birds live in real time or enjoy playback videos anytime and anywhere. Birdfy also introduced Birdfy attachment products, including the Birdfy Hummee extension and the Pro Perch extension, which allow users to convert their Birdfy Feeder into a multi-species-friendly feeder to meet different birds' needs. Particularly, the Hummee extension received a lot of interest due to its exclusive design tailored for hummingbirds' feeding habits, allowing users to capture stunning moments of hummingbird visits.

Overall, Birdfy’s attendance last year provided an innovative introduction to visitors, showing them how bird watching can cleverly integrate with modern technology to make the experience more convenient.

Birdfy Bringing More Surprises in 2024 Summer Festival

This year, Birdfy is again, proudly to become the associate sponser and will showcase with a full range of new innovations in the event. New product offerings include The Birdfy Feeder Bamboo and the Birdfy Nest, crafted from FSC-certified bamboo, offer an environmentally conscious choice for observing bird feeding, hatching, and nesting processes. These products also cater to those who prefer a nature-inspired design to enhance their backyard, highlighting Birdfy's commitment to environmental sustainability and attracting many nature enthusiasts.

Another new star - The Birdfy Hum Feeder, equipped with dual cameras and AI identification technology, will also be an amazing attraction for visitors especially for hummingbird lovers in Arizona. This hummingbird-specific feeder offers unprecedented close-up views and interactions with these mesmerizing creatures, capturing the best moments with precision and clarity. Since hummingbirds' colors can change as they move, the dual-camera setup on the feeder captures both front and side angles, making sure the full beauty of their dynamic feather changes is caught.

Birdfy warmly invites all birding enthusiasts and nature lovers to visit their exhibit at the Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival. This year, the location will be at the The Mall at Sierra Vista. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how Birdfy’s innovative technology can transform their bird watching experiences and interact with a wide array of vendors dedicated to the richness of birding and conservation.