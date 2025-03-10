Birdfy Introduces Birdfy Livestream: One Click to See Birds & Share Your Feeds Worldwide

Birdfy Live: Stream Your Feeder Worldwide!

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy is redefining birdwatching with the launch of Birdfy Live, the world's first first-person immersive live bird cam feature. Unlike traditional stationary or distant bird cams, Birdfy Live offers a real-time, eye-level perspective, making viewers feel as if they are standing in nature, right alongside their feathered friends. With simple one-click streaming, every Birdfy user can become a top "Birdcaster" for a global audience.

Birdfy: Making Birdwatching Effortless and Engaging for Everyone

Launched in 2020 as a sub-brand of Netvue Technologies, Birdfy is dedicated to transforming birdwatching through smart camera technology. With AI-powered feeders and accessories, it allows users to effortlessly watch, identify, and share backyard birds. Designed for both dedicated enthusiasts and casual observers, Birdfy combines high-definition cameras with an intuitive app for a seamless and immersive experience.

Beyond innovative products, Birdfy actively connects with birding communities and supports conservation efforts, fostering a global network of nature lovers. Now, after extensive development, Birdfy Live has officially launched, marking a major milestone in making birdwatching more interactive, engaging, and accessible than ever before.

From Third-Person to Immersive First-Person Livestreaming

The Birdfy Live concept was first introduced in 2023 with the goal of making it easier for people to stream their birdwatching experiences directly to social media, reaching a wider audience. Birdfy recognized the growing demand among individual bird enthusiasts, conservation organizations, schools, and elderly care centers to share the beauty of backyard birdwatching with the world.

During its early testing phase, Birdfy Live used a third-person perspective with distant live bird cams to capture how birds interacted with the Birdfy Feeder 1, similar to the existing Cornell Lab Cam, supported by Netvue Technologies' outdoor cameras. While this allowed users to livestream birds in their backyards, Birdfy’s ultimate goal was to create a true close-up and first-person birdwatching experience—where birds appear at eye level, flying and interacting as if they were right in front of the viewer.

Now, Birdfy Live has achieved that vision, taking birdwatching to the next level.

Birdfy Live: A Game-Changer in Birdwatching

With the launch of the new flagship Birdfy Feeder 2 series, Birdfy now allows users to stream live birdwatching footage directly to YouTube and Facebook 24/7, broadcasting their backyard to a global audience. Whether you're a casual birdwatcher or an experienced live broadcaster, you can now share your unique perspective and stream your feeder with the world.

What to Expect：

- Continuous 24/7 Bird Broadcast – Live streaming provides an uninterrupted view of bird activity, from the early morning chorus to late-night visits, capturing every detail in real time.

- First-Person Perspective – Unlike conventional bird cams, Birdfy Live offers a close-up, eye-level view of birds, providing an experience that closely resembles observing birds in their natural environment.

- Diverse Bird Species from Around the World – Birdfy Live makes global birdwatching accessible from home, offering a window into a variety of species, from hummingbirds to raptors.

- A Connected Birdwatching Community – This initiative allows participants to contribute to a growing network of bird enthusiasts, fostering knowledge-sharing and appreciation for avian life.

Birdfy 30-Day Challenge: Compete to Become the Top Birdcaster

Birdfy is launching the Birdfy 30-Day Challenge, a live streaming competition designed to showcase the capabilities of Birdfy Live and engage birdwatching enthusiasts in an immersive experience. Over the course of 30 days, participants will stream live birdwatching footage, competing for the Top Birdcaster title.

How It Works

- Participants will livestream birdwatching content for 30 consecutive days using Birdfy Live.

- Streams will be evaluated based on viewer engagement, creative presentation, and unique bird footage.

- The challenge aims to highlight innovative approaches to birdwatching, capturing rare bird species and providing engaging storytelling.

Recognition & Rewards

- Top participants will be featured on Birdfy’s official website and social media.

- The Top Birdcaster will receive official recognition and an opportunity to establish a long-term collaboration with Birdfy as an official streaming partner.

The Birdfy 30-Day Challenge offers bird enthusiasts a unique opportunity to connect with nature like never before. By participating, they become part of a growing community of passionate birdwatchers, capturing and sharing the beauty of birds through real-time, first-person livestreaming. Anyone interested in joining can visit birdfy.com to learn more and take part in the challenge.

About Birdfy:

Birdfy is a pioneer in smart birdwatching technology, dedicated to making birdwatching accessible, fun, and engaging for everyone. With a passion for nature and innovation, Birdfy continues to redefine how people connect with birds worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact press@birdfy.com

