Birdfy at Global Pet Expo 2025: Showcasing the Next-Gen Smart Bird Feeder

Leading smart bird feeder manufacturer making birdwatching easy and accessible for everyone--Visit at Global Pet Expo in Booth 4677

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy, a leader in birdwatching and caregiving technology, dedicated to making birdwatching accessible for everyone, will participate in the 2025 Global Pet Expo. Birdfy will showcase its innovative products at booth 4677, taking place March 26-28 in Orlando, Florida.

Birdfy at GPE 2025: Bonding with Birds in Your Garden

Global Pet Expo is the pet industry’s premier event, held annually, featuring the newest and most innovative pet products on the market. With over 1,100 exhibitors and nearly 20,000 attendees in 2024, it is considered the largest pet event in the world. With the growing public interest and participation in birdwatching, Birdfy is showcasing a range of backyard birding solutions at the exhibition to help more people fulfill their desire to care for birds in real-time in the expo. Birdfy's products will offer attendees an immersive and enjoyable birdwatching experience, allowing them to experience the 'Bird Side of Life' — seeing the world from a bird's perspective. Birdfy’s innovative solutions will spark a deeper connection among bird lovers, helping them feel a meaningful bond with the birds in their gardens, much like the relationship one might have with pets.

Innovating Bird Care: Birdfy's Evolution and Prestigious Achievements

Birdfy strives to innovate with every product, from feeders and houses to baths, continuously providing bird enthusiasts with new products and product upgrades for an enhanced birdwatching experience. The Birdfy product line includes devices equipped with 2MP and 3MP cameras, offering detailed video captures and real-time bird identification through the Birdfy app. Birdfy’s first-generation product, the Birdfy Feeder 1, was launched in 2021 and received an enthusiastic response from the bird-loving community.

In 2023, Birdfy expanded its product lineup with the Birdfy Nest and Birdfy Feeder Bamboo, offering a sustainable, safe space for birds to feed, hatch, and nest. Crafted from FSC-certified bamboo, both feature nature-inspired designs that align with Birdfy’s commitment to conservation. The Birdfy Nest’s dual-camera system provides both an external and internal view, allowing users to monitor parent and baby birds.

The Birdfy Hum Feeder Duo enhances hummingbird watching with a dual-camera setup for views from both sides, while the upcoming Birdfy Hum Feeder Pro (2025) will capture slow-motion 4K videos.

In 2024, Birdfy launched its flagship Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo, featuring a dual-lens system with wide-angle and auto-tracking capabilities, seamlessly blending nature observation with advanced technology. This award-winning series has earned recognition, including the Muse Design Gold Award, American Good Design – Gold 2024 Award, 2024 French Design Award, and CES® 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Birdfy will showcase its full product lineup, along with new accessories and innovations, including the Birdfy Bath and Birdfy Pole, at Global Pet Expo.

Birdfy Data: Learning About Wild Birds in Your Garden with Data-Driven Insights

Global Pet Expo is highly focused on innovation in the pet industry. Birdfy is dedicated to developing innovative birding products that not only offer an enjoyable birdwatching experience but also provide substantial contributions to educational and research initiatives.

Birdfy presents the Birdfy app as the virtual birdwatching window and bird-learning assistant for users. With advanced capabilities, including AI recognition that identifies over 6,000 bird species and instant "Bird Here" notifications, the Birdfy app offers a seamless, real-time birdwatching experience and an all-encompassing platform for learning and sharing bird moments.

Additionally, the Birdfy app features "Recap" and "Highlight" functions, which generate monthly and daily summaries of bird visits, providing key insights such as the most visited birds of the month and the first bird of the day. Users can also share their live feeds via social media, bringing the wonder of birdwatching to a global audience through the Birdfy Live function.

Now, Birdfy is taking birdwatching to the next level with the launch of Birdfy Data in March. This groundbreaking feature sets a new standard in smart bird caregiving and observation, offering powerful new capabilities, including:

- Comprehensive bird species data tracking, diving deep into detailed visit logs.

- Priority display for newly observed species, ensuring timely capture and display of the latest bird sightings.

- Monthly automated birdwatching reviews, using smart algorithms to generate highlights and videos that recap your birdwatching moments.

- Flexible time-span selection, allowing users to track specific bird species' visit frequency, with data dynamically updated based on selection.

- One-click shareable posters, easily generated via the top share button to showcase birdwatching achievements and share them on social media.

Birdfy’s Commitment to Bird Community: Building Strong Partnerships for a Sustainable Future

Birdfy actively supports birding communities, conservation and scientific research. Birdfy team works with experts to create eco-friendly bird feeders, raise awareness of disease prevention, and allocate a portion of its sales to support habitat restoration efforts. Through its cutting-edge AI technology, Birdfy enhances scientific research by offering bird recognition data and expert insights via the Birdfy app. Additionally, Birdfy is committed to setting industry standards and advocating for legislation that protects birds and their habitats.

As a true conservator of nature, Birdfy proudly donates $1 from each product sale to the Birdfy Fund, which has raised more than $400,000 to date to support bird conservation and local initiatives. Through partnerships with schools, festivals, researchers, and organizations, the fund fosters education, habitat restoration, and wildlife-focused community engagement.

About Birdfy:

Birdfy is a pioneer in smart birdwatching technology, dedicated to making birdwatching accessible, fun, and engaging for everyone. With a passion for nature and innovation, Birdfy continues to redefine how people connect with birds worldwide.

Come and visit Birdfy at the Global Pet Expo 2025 at Booth 4677. Birdfy warmly welcomes attendees to explore the full Birdfy lineup, experience the immersive birdwatching on-site. Plus, don’t miss out on our exclusive Birdfy souvenirs for Global Pet Expo visitors—a special treat for those who stop by!

For more information, please visit www.birdfy.com or contact press@birdfy.com

