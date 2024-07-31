New Mobile Dog Grooming Salon in Schaumburg, Illinois
Bentley's Pet Stuff & EarthWise Pet Launch Mobile GROOMBAR in Schaumburg, IllinoisSCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GROOMBAR, an EarthWise Pet brand, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art mobile grooming service in Schaumburg, Illinois.
This innovative service, powered by the Bentley’s Pet Stuff store in Schaumburg, brings professional grooming directly to local homes, providing convenience and comfort for both dogs and their owners.
The mobile GROOMBAR allows pet parents to book grooming appointments without the need to travel, ensuring a stress-free experience for their pets. GROOMBAR features proprietary shampoos and is staffed by certified professional groomers dedicated to offering a relaxed and caring grooming environment.
Launch Offer for New Customers:
To celebrate the launch, GROOMBAR is offering a $15 discount for all new customers.
Key Features of the Mobile GROOMBAR:
1. Proprietary Shampoos: Specially formulated to provide optimal care for pets' coats and skin.
2. Certified Professional Groomers: Highly trained to ensure a safe and enjoyable grooming experience.
3. Convenience and Comfort: Services provided at customers' doorsteps, eliminating travel stress for pets.
4. Relaxed Environment: Focus on comfort and happiness, making grooming a pleasant experience.
“We are thrilled to bring our mobile GROOMBAR to the Schaumburg community,” said Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer at EarthWise Pet, the parent company to GROOMBAR and Bentley's Pet Stuff. “Our goal is to provide the highest quality grooming services in the most convenient and comfortable way possible. With our new mobile service, pet lovers can now have peace of mind knowing their pets are receiving the best care right at home.”
For more information about the mobile GROOMBAR and its services, please visit groombar.com or contact (833) 734-7666.
About GROOMBAR & EarthWise Pet
EarthWise Pet is a holistic pet services company dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of pets through natural products and expert services. With a wide range of offerings including pet nutrition support, grooming services, and high-quality pet supplies, EarthWise Pet is committed to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners.
For those interested in opening their own GROOMBAR or EarthWise Pet, visit earthwisepetfranchise.com
Dianna Bailer
EarthWise Pet & GROOMBAR Franchising
email us here