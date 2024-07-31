City Lounge Station by Yard Studio Wins Gold in A' Social Design Awards
Yard Studio's Innovative Urban Respite Recognized for Excellence in Social DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of social design, has announced Yard Studio's "City Lounge Station" as the recipient of the Gold A' Social Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the City Lounge Station within the social design industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking and influential project.
The City Lounge Station addresses the fast-paced and often isolating nature of urban life by providing a warm, homelike shelter for city dwellers. Its relevance to current trends and needs within the social design industry is evident in its focus on creating a temporary respite amidst the hustle and bustle of the city. By aligning with social design standards and practices, the City Lounge Station offers practical benefits to users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation.
What sets the City Lounge Station apart is its unique combination of functionality and aesthetics. The design features a low-key, special box that serves as a home-like station for those working along busy streets. Its steel structure allows for mass production and distribution throughout the city, with prefabricated components that can be quickly assembled on-site. The warm lighting and inviting atmosphere create a cultural identity for the city, offering solace to anyone in need of shelter from the elements.
The recognition from the A' Social Design Award serves as motivation for Yard Studio to continue pushing the boundaries of social design. This achievement has the potential to inspire future projects and directions within the studio, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. By receiving this prestigious award, Yard Studio is encouraged to maintain its commitment to excellence and innovation in social design.
Team Members
City Lounge Station was designed by a talented team at Yard Studio. Chief Designer Yang Bingqing led the project, with designers Zhang Yiling, Zhang Jialiang, and Wang Zheqi contributing their expertise. Interns Chen Kelun and Liu Fei also played valuable roles in bringing the design to life.
Interested parties may learn more about the City Lounge Station and its designers at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=151646
About Yard Studio
Yard Studio, established in the United States in 2017, is an experimental and research-based independent design studio working on creative practices in the fields of urban design, architectural design, spatial design, installation, and furniture design. With a keen focus on material and construction details, Yard Studio challenges the deep integration of cutting-edge intelligent information technology and traditional craftsmanship. Through an orderly and alternating design study on site, function, lighting, material, nature, atmosphere, and scene, Yard Studio pursues design sensibly and deals with demand rationally, connecting "people, space, and events" in the scenes of life.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Gold A' Design Award is a significant achievement granted to designs that demonstrate innovation and impact within their field. Recognized by the A' Design Awards, these designs are characterized by their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. Winners of the Gold A' Design Award in the Social Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as inclusive approach, community engagement, social impact, sustainability consideration, ethical standards, innovative solutions, cultural sensitivity, user-centered design, accessibility enhancement, economic viability, scalability potential, collaboration and partnership, empowerment of participants, respect for diversity, design aesthetics, long-term benefits, resource efficiency, feasibility of implementation, stakeholder involvement, and measurable outcomes.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to advance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from creative designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities across all industries and countries. The competition is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
https://socialprojectawards.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here