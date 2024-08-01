Nikki Porcher Selected As Research Fellow By The Center For Black Entrepreneurship

Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman and Center For Black Entrepreneurship research fellow Learn more about Buy From A Black Woman's research study with the Center For Black Entrepreneurship

Founder of Buy From A Black Woman, Nikki Porcher, will be conducting research on the impact of the defunding of DEI initiatives on Black Women-Owned Businesses.

Our study will shed light on the compounded challenges that Black Women face, so that service providers can develop targeted initiatives that foster a more equitable entrepreneurship ecosystem.” — Nikki Porcher