Nikki Porcher Selected As Research Fellow By The Center For Black Entrepreneurship

Founder of Buy From A Black Woman, Nikki Porcher, will be conducting research on the impact of the defunding of DEI initiatives on Black Women-Owned Businesses.

Our study will shed light on the compounded challenges that Black Women face, so that service providers can develop targeted initiatives that foster a more equitable entrepreneurship ecosystem.”
— Nikki Porcher
ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buy From A Black Woman is proud to announce that Nikki Porcher, Thought Leader of The Year and founder of Buy From A Black Woman, has been selected as a Center For Black Entrepreneurship research fellow. Nikki, alongside co-investigator Nantale Muwonge, will participate in the CBE Research Program, leading an investigation titled "Study of The Impact of The Defunding of DEI Initiatives & The Social Justice Uprising on Black Women-Owned Businesses." Their study seeks to understand and mitigate the challenges faced by Black Women Entrepreneurs during the unprecedented dual crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social justice uprising.

"Being selected as a research fellow by the Center of Black Entrepreneurship is an incredible honor. Our study will shed light on the compounded challenges that Black Women Business Owners face, so that policymakers and small business support organizations can develop targeted initiatives that foster a more inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship ecosystem,” explains Nikki Porcher. “And I’m excited to work with Nantale Muwonge on this vital research that will drive meaningful change and support for our community," adds Nikki.

By examining the intersecting factors of race, gender and socio-economic status, this study aims to provide a nuanced understanding of the experiences, barriers and resilience strategies employed by Black Women Entrepreneurs; and in turn shed light on the implications of these findings for Black entrepreneurship. This research will build upon Buy From A Black Woman’s previous study, Black Women Deserve Support: A Pre-Pandemic & COVID-19 Comparative Report, which was conducted in April 2020 to learn how COVID-19 was affecting Black Women Business Owners.

All Black Women Business Owners are invited to participate in the study by taking the research survey, and allies are encouraged to participate by amplifying the study. For more information on Buy From A Black Woman’s research initiative, please visit BuyFromABlackWoman.org/Survey.

About Buy From A Black Woman
Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.
Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.

