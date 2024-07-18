A Black Woman Food Crawl To Take Place In Atlanta On July 23rd
Buy From A Black Woman and Lee + White are hosting a free community event to showcase eight Black women-owned Atlanta businesses.
A Black Woman Food Crawl is a unique opportunity to showcase Atlanta’s incredible talent because these Black women-owned restaurants aren’t just places to eat, they’re hubs of culture and creativity.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buy From A Black Woman is excited to announce the upcoming A Black Woman Food Crawl on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, featuring eight local Atlanta businesses. This free community event is being held in partnership with Lee + White and these incredible Black Women-Owned Businesses, to celebrate the culinary contributions of Black Women to the vibrant Atlanta food scene.
— Nikki Porcher
A Black Woman Food Crawl is part of the broader Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour presented by H&M, which aims to uplift and generate support for Black Women Business Owners across North America.
"A Black Woman Food Crawl is a unique opportunity to showcase Atlanta’s incredible talent because these Black women-owned restaurants aren’t just places to eat, they’re hubs of culture and creativity. They reflect the rich heritage of our city, while also serving as places for us to come together as a community. So we're proud to partner with Lee + White to bring this celebration to life," said Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman.
Lee + White, a dynamic development known for its eclectic mix of food, beverage and entertainment venues, is hosting the event at their Westside Beltline location.
"We are honored to join forces with Buy From A Black Woman for A Black Woman Food Crawl. This event aligns perfectly with our mission to support local businesses and foster a sense of community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience the flavors and stories of these exceptional Black women-owned restaurants, and all of the other restaurants that our food hall has to offer," said Leo Wiener, President of Ackerman Retail. Ackerman & Co., the parent company of Ackerman Retail, co-owns Lee + White with MDH Partners.
Attendees of A Black Woman Food Crawl will receive a free gift, and in addition to having the opportunity to indulge in a variety of flavors, ranging from soul food to innovative fusion dishes, all crafted by talented Black Women Chefs, including:
- Good Azz Burger: Southern food with a healthy twist by chef Keisa Carroll
- Original Hot Dog Factory: America’s best hot dog brought to you by franchise owner Joia Evans
- Pastaholics: All things pasta with an inventive twist on the rich traditions of Italy by chef Shaunya Noble
- Sweet Red Peach: The finest desserts and Southern specialities from scratch by franchise owner Diondra N. Bolling
- The Creamy Spot: Nutritious and delicious plant-based desserts by founder Wendy Golding
- Vine and Olive: Premium olive oils and balsamic vinegars for food lovers by Malatrice Montgomery
The food crawl will also feature Westside Cigars for cigar enthusiasts interested in blended tobaccos from Latin America.
A Black Woman Food Crawl will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 929 Lee Street SW, 1070 White St SW #1000, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on A Black Woman Food Crawl and the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour presented by H&M, please visit www.buyfromablackwoman.org.
About Buy From A Black Woman
Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.
Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.
