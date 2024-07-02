Maggie Anderson To Speak At BFABW Inspire Tour Event In Chicago
Nikki Porcher is hosting a special discussion with economic activist Maggie Anderson, as a part of the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour presented by H&M
We are honored to have Maggie Anderson join us for the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour presented by H&M. Her work with Our Black Year exemplifies the essence of what the Inspire Tour stands for.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buy From A Black Woman is excited to announce a special discussion featuring Maggie Anderson, acclaimed author and activist known for her groundbreaking initiative, Our Black Year. This event, hosted by Thought Leader of The Year and founder of Buy From A Black Woman Nikki Porcher, will take place on Friday, July 12th at Cakewalk Chicago.
— Nikki Porcher
The discussion will delve into the complexities of Maggie Anderson’s journey exclusively buying Black for an entire year, the profound impact Our Black Year had on economic empowerment within Black communities, and what lies ahead for Maggie and her mission.
“We are honored to have Maggie Anderson join us for A Black Woman’s Podcast as a part of the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour presented by H&M,” said Nikki Porcher. “Her dedication and impactful work with Our Black Year exemplify the essence of what the Inspire Tour stands for. So this discussion is an opportunity for everyone to learn, engage and be inspired to take meaningful action in their own communities,” added Nikki.
The Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour presented by H&M is a multi-city tour that showcases and celebrates the impactful work of Black women founders across the country and in Canada. The tour will be stopping in nine cities, including Chicago, where there will be two events: An in-store pop-up at the H&M at Roosevelt Collection Shops and a live discussion with Maggie.
“I am humbled that Nikki would recognize my family and our stand to only support the businesses, professionals and products of our community for an entire year. I have been doing this work for almost 15 years now, so I have seen what we can change and achieve if we promote and channel our buying power. And the work that Buy From A Black Woman is doing is in alignment with this,” said Maggie.
Details of the Maggie Anderson event are as follows:
- Date: Friday, July 12th
- Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Location: Cakewalk Chicago, 1741 W 99th St, Chicago, IL 60643
The venue, Cakewalk Chicago, is also a Black Woman-Owned Business run by Chef Lori Parrett, in-keeping with the Black Woman-Owned theme for the tour.
The event will be broadcast live via A Black Woman’s Podcast, bringing the conversation to an audience of 220,000 and beyond. A Black Woman's Podcast is a safe space for Black women business owners to talk about the things they never get to talk about, and to tap into a community that helps them stay encouraged. Nikki has interviewed entrepreneurs like Tabitha Brown, Bozoma Saint John and April Showers, and now Maggie Anderson will be adding her voice to the podcast as well.
Tickets for the event are available now and attendees can register for free online. For more information about the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour presented by H&M, visit BuyFromABlackWoman.org/Inspire-Tour.
About Buy From A Black Woman
Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.
Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.
