Real-time graph database provider Ultipa forms strategic partnership with enterprise data analytics expert ENABLit

Ultipa, the real-time graph database provider, forms strategic partnership with ENABLit, a renowned enterprise data analytics and security solution provider.

Enablit's prowess in data analytics and security, combined with Ultipa's cutting-edge graph, will empower business to make smarter decision, improve operational efficiency, and gain competitive edge.” — Yuri Simione

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa, a leading provider of high-performance graph database solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Enablit Srl, a trusted Italian advisor for data analytics and security solutions for enterprises and public administrations in Italy and Switzerland.

Through this partnership, Enablit will leverage Ultipa's best-in-class graph database technology to deliver innovative data analytics solutions to its clients across the Italian and Swiss markets. This powerful combination will enable organizations to unlock the true potential of their data by uncovering hidden relationships and insights that traditional relational databases or other NoSQL databases cannot provide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Enablit to bring the power of graph databases to a wider audience in Italy and Switzerland," said Yuri Simione, VP of Partnerships and Alliances at Ultipa. "Enablit's deep understanding of the data analytics and security landscape, combined with Ultipa's cutting-edge graph technology, will empower businesses to make smarter decisions, improve operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge."

“Our partnership with Ultipa it is a significant step forward in enabling our clients to harness the power of connected data,” said Giuliano Zignani, CEO of Enablit. “Ultipa's Graph Database is a powerful tool that perfectly complements our data analytics and security offerings. We are already implementing a successful project using Ultipa Graph for a legaltech company, and we look forward to replicating this success across various industries in Italy and Switzerland.”

About Ultipa

Ultipa (www.ultipa.com), a leading provider of high-performance, real-time graph databases, empowers organizations to unlock the power of connected data. Offering unmatched scalability, performance, and ease of use, driven also by the upcoming support for the GQL standard query language in September 2024, Ultipa's Graph Database is a compelling choice. To accelerate market adoption, Ultipa has launched a partnership program for system integrators eager to invest in the fastest graph database and analytics platform available. Learn more about the Ultipa partnership program and discuss collaboration opportunities by contacting us at support@ultipa.com.

About Enablit

Enablit (www.enablit.cloud/) is a trusted advisor for data analytics and security solutions. The company offers a wide range of services to help enterprises and public administrations in Italy and Switzerland leverage the power of data to achieve their business objectives. Enablit's team of experts has a deep understanding of the latest data analytics and security technologies, and they are committed to providing clients with the best possible solutions. Learn more at partner-ultipa@enablit.cloud