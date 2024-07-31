Interstate 70, Eastbound Lane Closure and the Market Street on ramp J, Westbound Intermittent Closure, in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Page Content

A portion of Interstate 70 eastbound, will be restricted to one lane near milepost 1.23, and Market Street on ramp J, westbound, at milepost 1.32, in Wheeling, will have 15-minute intermittent closures, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, and Wednesday, July 31, 2024, for a bridge inspection. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to follow signs, reduce speed, and expect slight delays.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​