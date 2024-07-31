Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 01, 2024

Public Affairs

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 01, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Lima Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Allen County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Bluffton Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Butler West Chester Development Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Midpointe Library System

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Perry Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Cuyahoga City Of Brooklyn Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene City of Fairborn

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City of Montgomery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Loveland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Community Improvement Corporation of Loveland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Holmes Richland Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Licking Licking County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

West Licking Development Group Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Logan Village of Russells Point

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lorain Camden Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Madison Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Meigs Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Meigs County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Montgomery North Clayton Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Perry New Straitsville Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Preble Marion Lawrence Memorial Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Stark Quad Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Tri-Division Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit Twinsburg Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Warren Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Williams Millcreek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit