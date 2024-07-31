Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 01, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 01, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Lima Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Allen County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Bluffton Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|West Chester Development Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Midpointe Library System
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City Of Brooklyn Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|City of Fairborn
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Montgomery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Loveland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Loveland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Hancock
|Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Holmes
|Richland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|West Licking Development Group Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Logan
|Village of Russells Point
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|Camden Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Madison
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Meigs
|Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Meigs County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|North Clayton Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|New Straitsville Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Marion Lawrence Memorial Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Quad Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Tri-Division Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Twinsburg Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Warren Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Williams
|Millcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.