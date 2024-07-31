Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 01, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 01, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Lima Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Allen County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Bluffton Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Butler West Chester Development Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Midpointe Library System
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga City Of Brooklyn Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene City of Fairborn
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of Montgomery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Loveland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Loveland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Holmes Richland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking Licking County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
West Licking Development Group Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Logan Village of Russells Point
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain Camden Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Madison Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Meigs Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Meigs County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Montgomery North Clayton Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Perry New Straitsville Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Preble Marion Lawrence Memorial Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Stark Quad Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Tri-Division Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Twinsburg Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Warren Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Williams Millcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 01, 2024

