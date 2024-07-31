Pathformance Announces Amazon Measurement and Analytics
Pathformance, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for brands and marketers is excited to announce the launch of our latest offering, Amazon Measurement.
NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathformance, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for brands and marketers is excited to announce the launch of our latest offering, Amazon Measurement. This innovative solution is designed to provide real-time insights and measurement for brands and their Amazon sales performance, empowering them to stay ahead of the competition.
— Elizabeth Johnson, CEO of Pathformance.
With the ever-growing popularity of Amazon as a shopping destination, it has become crucial for brands to have a strong presence on the platform. However, measuring and understanding the impact of sales and marketing efforts on Amazon can be a daunting task. This is where Pathformance Amazon Measurement comes in, offering a comprehensive solution that combines sales, insights, and media measurement, all with one partner.
"We are excited to introduce Amazon Measurement to our clients and the e-commerce industry as a whole," said Elizabeth Johnson, CEO of Pathformance. "Our goal is to provide brands with the tools they need to succeed on Amazon, and with this new solution, we are taking it to the next level. By offering real-time insights and measurement, we are empowering brands to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead of the competition."
Amazon Measurement is for brands looking to optimize their performance on Amazon. With this solution, brands can track sales, monitor competitors, and gain valuable insights into customers' behavior.
Additionally, the media measurement feature allows brands to understand the impact of advertising efforts on Amazon, helping them make informed decisions about their marketing strategies.
Pathformance's Amazon Measurement is now available for all brands looking to enhance their Amazon sales performance. With this new solution, brands can have a competitive edge in the ever-growing world of e-commerce.
Sales and Market Share Insights for Every Brand and Any Category: Gain a holistic view of your performance with detailed data for all categories.
Media Impact Analysis: Understand the direct impact of your media campaigns on Amazon sales with clear, actionable insights that help drive results.
Measure, compare, and optimize your marketing strategies with robust campaign analytics for maximum effectiveness.
Always-On Subscription and Online Dashboard: Stay ahead with continuous, up-to-date performance tracking through our always-on subscription service and user-friendly online dashboard.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to transform your Amazon performance, visit Pathformance website or contact our team directly to learn more about Amazon Measurement and how it can benefit your business.
Contact Information:
Email: info@pathformance.com
Website: www.pathformance.com
About Pathformance:
Pathformance is a leading provider of digital marketing measurement solutions, dedicated to helping brands achieve their goals through innovative and data-driven strategies. Our commitment to excellence ensures that our customers stay ahead in a competitive market.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Sally Lossing
Sally@pathformance.com
Elizabeth Johnson
Pathformance Technologies Inc.
elizabeth@pathformance.com
