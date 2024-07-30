Submit Release
Official Visit by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 30-31 July 2024

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 30 to 31 July 2024.

 

  During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. He will also co-chair the Second U.S.-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology (CET) Dialogue with United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (who will attend virtually), Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

30 JULY 2024

