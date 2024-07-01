Fine Tune Announces B Corporation™ Recertification
Rigorous B Impact Assessment certifies Fine Tune with a 91.6 score
Fine Tune's successful recertification demonstrates our commitment to conducting business in the most sustainable manner possible through our direct actions and the impact we make on our clients.”CHICAGO, IL, US, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect spend management services, announced today its recertification as a Certified B Corporation. Broadly recognized as the gold standard for doing business as a force for good™, B Corps are committed to meeting high standards of social and environmental impact.
— Matt Smith, Preisdent & CFO, Fine Tune
Originally certified in 2021, Fine Tune recently passed the rigorous B Corp recertification process, highlighting its commitment to Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers.
Fine Tune’s score increased from 83.1 in 2021 to 91.6 in 2024.
The recertification process required responses to more than 250 questions involving significant data analysis and documentation.
Matt Smith, Fine Tune’s President & CFO, commented: “Fine Tune’s successful recertification demonstrates that we remain committed to conducting business in the most sustainable manner possible through our direct actions and the impact we make while working on behalf of our clients. We call this ‘sustainable savings’ as it relates directly to our mission of not only optimizing our clients’ costs in a way that sticks, but also pointing them toward more sustainable behaviors and programs.”
For more information about Fine Tune’s B Corp certification and its ongoing commitment to social and environmental responsibility, please visit our B Corp profile page and Sustainability webpage.
Fine Tune manages client expense programs in some of the most complex indirect categories—energy & utilities, facilities management, uniform rental, waste & recycling, security & guard services, , and pest control. While its ultimate goal is achieving cost savings and program optimization for its clients—including dozens of Fortune 1000 firms—Fine Tune has recognized that its areas of deep expertise include industries at the heart of some of the planet’s grandest sustainability challenges.
As a result, Fine Tune is well positioned to guide client business strategies in a way that effects grand-scale steps in the direction of more sustainable behaviors.
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
Richard Young
Fine Tune
ryoung@finetuneus.com
