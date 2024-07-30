Illinois Liquor Control Commission is seeking applicants for Enforcement Supervisor

ILLINOIS, July 30 - The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is hiring three Enforcement Supervisors to cover the Northern, Southern, and Chicago Central region of the State. Each Enforcement Supervisor will lead a team of agents dedicated to carrying out the ILCC mission of safeguarding the community as it relates to alcohol compliance and safety. They are required to interpret and enforce the applicable provisions of the Illinois Liquor Control Act, the Federal Alcohol Administration Act, Illinois Liquor Control Commission Administrative rules, and any other pertinent criminal statue.





Minimum Qualifications:

1. Requires knowledge, skill, and mental development equivalent to completion of four years of college with major coursework in law enforcement or criminal justice, pre-law, or related field.

2. Requires a total of five years progressively responsible professional experience, of which three years must involve the enforcement of liquor control laws or regulations.

3. Requires successful completion of a basic law enforcement training program approved by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) or a waiver granted by the ILETSB.

4. Requires successful completion of a firearms qualification course on an annual basis.





Preferred Qualifications:

1. Five (5) years of experience interpreting and enforcing various state, federal, and local criminal laws, rules, and regulations.

2. Five (5) years of experience utilizing current law enforcement investigatory concepts and techniques.

3. Five (5) years of experience applying laws of arrest, search and seizure, service of legal processes, rights of citizens, court procedures, and rules of evidence.

4. Five (5) years of experience conducting criminal investigations and preparing professional investigative reports.

5. Five (5) years of experience developing specialized covert operational plans and programs.

6. Five (5) years of experience interpreting and enforcing applicable provisions of the Illinois Liquor Control Act, the Federal Alcohol Administration Act, Illinois Liquor Control Commission Administrative rules, and similar local ordinances.

7. Five (5) years of experience utilizing various law enforcement systems, databases, and internet research tools for investigations.

8. Five (5) years of experience developing and maintaining cooperative working relationships with coworkers, subordinates, law enforcement personnel, and legal system personnel.





Interested candidates must submit their applications electronically. Instructions for applying can be found online.





Application deadline: 08/02/2024





Application deadline: 08/07/2024





Application deadline: 08/08/2024









About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.









To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov .








