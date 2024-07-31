Gov. Justice, First Lady Justice welcome attendees to annual Communities In Schools West Virginia conference

​ MORGANTOWN, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today welcomed over 300 attendees to the annual Communities In Schools West Virginia conference. The Student Supports Institute, which runs through Thursday, unites statewide Communities In Schools (CIS) site coordinators, county contacts, and partners to explore best practices for supporting students. Communities In Schools West Virginia is the First Lady’s primary initiative, and took root in West Virginia in 2018. Today, the program operates in all 55 counties providing essential resources to at-risk students, helping them stay in school and succeed. West Virginia is the only state in the country to have CIS operating in every county.

"Communities In Schools has the power to transform lives by providing the necessary support to our students, which is why we remain committed to ensuring its continued success," First Lady Justice said. "The people in this room deserve an enormous amount of credit because you are the ones connecting with our students and giving them that extra boost they need. We are thrilled to see Communities In Schools expand to every county in our beautiful state. Your dedication makes a real difference, and together, we are building a brighter future for all our children.” “Investing in our children is the best investment we can make,” Gov. Justice said, “and we’ve invested a lot into Communities In Schools because we know it makes a real difference. Every single person here has played a tremendous part in the success we are seeing. You are the ones making a difference. You are the boots on the ground for our students every single day. Cathy and I have been blown away by the love and support you all provide. We see it and feel it every time we visit your schools. Cathy, especially, has poured her heart into this initiative, and honestly, Communities In Schools wouldn’t be what it is today without her. This program is truly changing lives, and we’re so grateful for each of you.” CIS national founder Bill Milliken also attended to celebrate West Virginia’s milestone expansion to all 55 counties, which the Governor and First Lady announced this year. Key achievements of Communities In Schools in West Virginia: Statewide Reach: Over 250 dedicated site coordinators, strategically placed across more than 270 schools, directly empower over 114,000 students by providing individualized support, connecting them with essential resources.

Economic Impact: The annual salaries of site coordinators, exceeding $18 million, significantly contribute to local economies, supporting hundreds of West Virginia families.

Emotional Impact: Countless stories of transformed lives highlight the program's effectiveness in improving student performance, attendance, and overall well-being. Additional Communities In Schools data reveals significant positive outcomes for students nationwide: 76% of students showed improved behavior, 82% enhanced their academics, and 68% had better attendance. Communities In Schools West Virginia’s signature program, Friends with Paws, has introduced over 30 therapy dogs to schools statewide, with more on the way. This initiative places certified therapy dogs in schools to provide companionship and comfort to students in need. These schools have reported increased attendance, reduced behavioral issues, and improved social connections. Several of the state’s therapy dogs attended the first day of the conference at the Waterfront Hotel. What began as a small vision has grown into a significant achievement, benefiting West Virginia students for the better. “What an opportunity for others to learn more about the program, take strategies back to the schools to help students and families, and, of course, be in the presence of fellow CIS colleagues,” Carla Snell, Communities In Schools Regional Specialist, said. “From the Keynote speakers to the breakout sessions, there is something about spending a week with people with the same common interest, helping WV students become more successful! I’m so thankful to be a part of CIS for the past six years, and I can’t wait to see where the future will take this program.” “Wyoming County is blessed with some of the most wonderful people in this state,” John Henry, Wyoming County School Superintendent, said. “They continuously step up to pull together resources to meet the needs of students and families. Communities in Schools is the missing piece that allows those resources to come together. Parents and students love and appreciate CIS because it is delivered in a safe environment created by strong positive relationships.” ​

