Advanced Technology Specialist Lisconn Celebrates Grand Opening of Tijuana, Mexico Manufacturing Facility
Lisconn–Mexico Proud to Host Industry Influencers for Grand Opening, Remarks by Allen Chu, Partner and Head of Asia for Cornell Capital
Gustavo Torres Ramirez, President of Rosarito CCE; Ossie Diaz, Tacna; Luis Saucedo, Lisconn–Mexico Plant Manager; Cristina Hermosillo Ramos, President Deitac Tijuana; Roberto Miranda Silvas– Director of capabilities of Secretary of Economy for Baja California
A Significant Milestone for the Electronics Industry in Tijuana Region
Lisconn’s facility in Mexico expands the ways in which our company, customers and partners can collaborate to develop creative solutions to stay ahead of the curve.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisconn, a global leader in electronics technology and manufacturing, is delighted to announce the Grand Opening of its brand new, custom-built Tijuana, Mexico facility, located in the FINSA industrial park in Rosarito, BC, Mexico. Called “a significant milestone for the electronics industry in our region” by the Tijuana Economic Development Corporation, Lisconn’s Mexico expansion delivers its design and manufacturing customers advanced capabilities in bespoke interconnect including cable and wire harness design and assembly, product integration, and full turnkey product design and manufacturing.
— Dr. John Zhang, CEO of Lisconn
For its Grand Opening, Lisconn’s new state-of-the-art facility welcomed esteemed guests from Mexico’s Secretariat of Economy and Innovation, the Tijuana Economic Development Corporation, the Business Coordinating Council of Rosarito, TACNA, equity partner Cornell Capital, its OEM customers, supply chain partners, media, and other community members for an official ribbon-cutting, presentations, a celebration luncheon and facility tours.
In addition to remarks made by Lisconn CEO, Dr. John Zhang and Lisconn VP of Advanced Engineering and Technology, Brian Desmarais, among the Grand Opening Ceremony guests and presenters were architect Cristina Hermosillo Ramos, President of DEITAC; Roberto Miranda Silvas, Director of Capabilities for the Secretariat of Economy for the State of Baja California; Gustavo Torres Ramirez, President of Rosarito’s Business Coordinating Council; Ross Baldwin, Tacna President and CEO; and Allen Chu, Partner and Head of Asia for Cornell Capital.
“A partnership mindset and advanced technological expertise are critical to maintaining a competitive edge in the electronics sector as the electronics industry navigates market complexities such as right-shoring and supply chain continuity planning,” said Dr. John Zhang, CEO of Lisconn. “Lisconn’s facility in Mexico expands the ways in which our company, customers and partners can collaborate to develop creative solutions to stay ahead of the curve.”
With 68,000 sq ft of premium manufacturing space, the new Mexico facility is tailored to Lisconn customer requirements, will be ISO 13485, ISO/TS 16949 and ISO 9001-certified, and is also slated for AS9100 and NADCAP certifications in line with Lisconn facilities in Penang, Malaysia and Dongguan, China. Lisconn–Tijuana will specialize in highly regulated markets such as Medical, Capital Equipment, and Industrial Automation, as well as Automotive specialization in complex wire harness design and assembly.
Tijuana Economic Development Corporation. (2024, May). This week we celebrate a significant milestone for the electronics industry in our region! Tijuana EDC is proud to witness the inauguration of LISCONN, the result of the merger of three leading companies in the sector: Lorom, Segue Manufacturing Services, and In-Tech Electronics. With over 30 years of combined experience and a team of over 1000 engineers, LISCONN is positioned to offer innovative solutions in the industry. With its first plant in Mexico located in Rosarito, they are ready to provide high-tech devices for key sectors such as aerospace, medical, industrial, and automotive. We thank Cristina Hermosillo, President of Tijuana EDC, and David Moreno, CEO of Tijuana EDC, for their presence at this exciting ceremony. The future of the electronics industry in our region is bright! [LinkedIn post]. Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tijuana-edc_lisconn-inauguration-electronicsindustry-activity-7194368654132621313-pu8M/.
About Lisconn
With its engineering acumen and full-service offering spanning component design through complex product fulfillment, Lisconn delivers the best value to OEMs in highly regulated and demanding industries, combining the strength of three unique and specialist electronics solution providers: Lorom, In-Tech Electronics, and Segue Manufacturing Services. With over 1,000 engineers and 100+ years of design, engineering, manufacturing and bespoke interconnect products, Lisconn is an expert partner in low-medium volume, low-high mix, high-complexity products in demanding markets.
A customer-centric company specializing in end-to-end electronic component and product design and manufacturing services for multinationals with supply chains in North American, European, and Asian markets, Lisconn offers component, cable/wire harness assembly, PCBA, electromechanical and turnkey product manufacturing and fulfillment in Aerospace, Medical, Industrial, Automotive, Marine, Data, IoT and AI, and Consumer Electronics. For more information visit www.lisconn.com.
Scott Manty
Lisconn
+1 978-970-1200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube