Advanced Technology Specialist Lisconn Announces Mexico Expansion for Interconnect and Turnkey Design & Manufacturing
Lisconn Expertise in Design & Manufacturing: Components, Interconnect, PCBA and Full Product Integration
Right-Shoring Flexibility and Supply Chain Continuity Core to Customer Success in Highly Regulated Industries, Says Leading Electronics Design and Manufacturer
Lisconn’s Mexico manufacturing operation adds a new option for customers to build where they sell, offering flexibility and scalability designed around de-risking global manufacturing and sourcing.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisconn, a global specialist in interconnect and turnkey electronics design and manufacturing services for highly regulated industries, has announced its expansion into Mexico. The new state-of-the-art Mexico manufacturing facility, located 30 minutes from Tijuana in Rosarito, BC, joins Lisconn’s US, Malaysia, India & China operations in delivering unparalleled service to OEMs interested in right-shoring their global supply chains for complex electronics.
— Dr. John Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Lisconn
Located in the FINSA Rosarito industrial complex, the newest manufacturing facility in the Lisconn portfolio boasts over 68,000 square feet of manufacturing space, fully customizable to customer requirements. For its OEM and Tier I EMS customers, it provides low-to-medium-volume, full service design and manufacturing from complex electromechanical and cable/harness manufacturing to full turnkey solutions. The Tijuana facility will maintain Lisconn’s focus in challenging and highly regulated markets such as Medical, Capital Equipment, and Industrial Automation, as well as Automotive specialization in complex wire harness design and assembly.
“Supply chain disruptions and global cost pressures will persist,” said Dr. John Zhang, CEO of Lisconn. “OEMs in high-stakes sectors need proven partners for their highly complex and demanding products. Lisconn’s Mexico manufacturing operation adds a new geographic option for our customers to build where they sell, and offers flexibility and scalability in any corporate strategy designed around de-risking global manufacturing and sourcing.”
A specialist in highly regulated industries, Lisconn is the new name of merged advanced electronics companies Lorom, In-Tech Electronics and Segue Manufacturing Services. The company’s hallmarks are its technical expertise, reliability and exceptional customer service, including in Medical and Automotive markets. Lisconn’s new Tijuana facility is slated for ISO 13485 certification, along with ISO/TS 16949.
Customers interested in touring the Mexico facility or learning more about its design and manufacturing offering should contact Scott Manty, Business Development.
About Lisconn
With its engineering acumen and full-service offering spanning component design through complex product fulfillment, Lisconn delivers the best value to OEMs in highly regulated and demanding industries, combining the strength of three unique and specialist electronics solution providers: Lorom, In-Tech Electronics, and Segue Manufacturing Services. With 100+ years of design, engineering, manufacturing and bespoke interconnect products, Lisconn is an expert partner in low-medium volume, low-high mix, high-complexity products in demanding markets.
A customer-centric company specializing in end-to-end electronic component and product design and manufacturing services for multinationals with supply chains in North American, European, and Asian markets, Lisconn offers component, cable/wire harness assembly, PCBA, electromechanical and turnkey product manufacturing and fulfillment in Aerospace, Medical, Industrial, Automotive, Marine, Data, IoT and AI, and Consumer Electronics. For more information visit www.lisconn.com.
