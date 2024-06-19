Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,349 in the last 365 days.

Advanced Technology Specialist Lisconn Announces Mexico Expansion for Interconnect and Turnkey Design & Manufacturing

Lisconn Tijuana - New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

Lisconn Tijuana - New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

Lisconn Expertise in Design & Manufacturing: Components, Interconnect, PCBA and Full Product Integration

Lisconn Expertise in Design & Manufacturing: Components, Interconnect, PCBA and Full Product Integration

Lisconn Expertise in Highly Regulated Industries: Medical, Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Automotive

Lisconn Expertise in Highly Regulated Industries: Medical, Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Automotive

Right-Shoring Flexibility and Supply Chain Continuity Core to Customer Success in Highly Regulated Industries, Says Leading Electronics Design and Manufacturer

Lisconn’s Mexico manufacturing operation adds a new option for customers to build where they sell, offering flexibility and scalability designed around de-risking global manufacturing and sourcing.”
— Dr. John Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Lisconn
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisconn, a global specialist in interconnect and turnkey electronics design and manufacturing services for highly regulated industries, has announced its expansion into Mexico. The new state-of-the-art Mexico manufacturing facility, located 30 minutes from Tijuana in Rosarito, BC, joins Lisconn’s US, Malaysia, India & China operations in delivering unparalleled service to OEMs interested in right-shoring their global supply chains for complex electronics.

Located in the FINSA Rosarito industrial complex, the newest manufacturing facility in the Lisconn portfolio boasts over 68,000 square feet of manufacturing space, fully customizable to customer requirements. For its OEM and Tier I EMS customers, it provides low-to-medium-volume, full service design and manufacturing from complex electromechanical and cable/harness manufacturing to full turnkey solutions. The Tijuana facility will maintain Lisconn’s focus in challenging and highly regulated markets such as Medical, Capital Equipment, and Industrial Automation, as well as Automotive specialization in complex wire harness design and assembly.

“Supply chain disruptions and global cost pressures will persist,” said Dr. John Zhang, CEO of Lisconn. “OEMs in high-stakes sectors need proven partners for their highly complex and demanding products. Lisconn’s Mexico manufacturing operation adds a new geographic option for our customers to build where they sell, and offers flexibility and scalability in any corporate strategy designed around de-risking global manufacturing and sourcing.”

A specialist in highly regulated industries, Lisconn is the new name of merged advanced electronics companies Lorom, In-Tech Electronics and Segue Manufacturing Services. The company’s hallmarks are its technical expertise, reliability and exceptional customer service, including in Medical and Automotive markets. Lisconn’s new Tijuana facility is slated for ISO 13485 certification, along with ISO/TS 16949.

Customers interested in touring the Mexico facility or learning more about its design and manufacturing offering should contact Scott Manty, Business Development.

About Lisconn

With its engineering acumen and full-service offering spanning component design through complex product fulfillment, Lisconn delivers the best value to OEMs in highly regulated and demanding industries, combining the strength of three unique and specialist electronics solution providers: Lorom, In-Tech Electronics, and Segue Manufacturing Services. With 100+ years of design, engineering, manufacturing and bespoke interconnect products, Lisconn is an expert partner in low-medium volume, low-high mix, high-complexity products in demanding markets.

A customer-centric company specializing in end-to-end electronic component and product design and manufacturing services for multinationals with supply chains in North American, European, and Asian markets, Lisconn offers component, cable/wire harness assembly, PCBA, electromechanical and turnkey product manufacturing and fulfillment in Aerospace, Medical, Industrial, Automotive, Marine, Data, IoT and AI, and Consumer Electronics. For more information visit www.lisconn.com.

Scott Manty
Segue Manufacturing Services
+1 978-970-1200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Advanced Technology Specialist Lisconn Announces Mexico Expansion for Interconnect and Turnkey Design & Manufacturing

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more