Lisconn: A New Name In Innovative, Global Interconnect Component Design & Manufacturing for Highly Regulated Electronics

Merger of 3 High-Tech Companies with US Equity Backing Creates One-Stop-Shop for Specialist Interconnect Solutions & Electronics Manufacturing Services

Lisconn’s value lies in delivering high reliability and innovation, and delivering it in a way that puts collaboration and flexibility at the heart of our end-to-end solutions.”
— Dr. John Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Lisconn
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorom, In-Tech Electronics, and Segue Manufacturing Services today announced that the newly merged trio of highly engineered, interconnect component and product design and manufacturing companies – backed by US-based strategic private equity firm Cornell Capital – will be named Lisconn. The name Lisconn is a nod to the founding companies’ original names and combined 100 years of electronics, engineering, and interconnect expertise and innovation.

Connecting innovative electronic products and customers around the globe, Lisconn offers a unique blend of end-to-end product design and manufacturing capabilities, industrial IoT engineering and solutions, and expert wire/cable, connectors, and power products. Specializing in high-reliability products and applications for mission-critical and growth markets, the company’s diverse customer base includes OEMs in Medical, Industrial Automation, Security and Automotive. Lisconn’s worldwide footprint features operations in the U.S., Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and employs approximately 6,000 electronics professionals.

“Lisconn’s customers are known for highly reliable, innovative products. Consequently, Lisconn’s value lies in delivering high reliability and innovation, and delivering it in a way that puts collaboration and flexibility at the heart of our end-to-end solutions, from concept to component to product to end customer,” said Dr. John Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Lisconn. “In naming our new company, we wanted to emphasize this idea of entrenched connection as well as the connectivity that is the cornerstone of our one-stop offering. We’re excited. In this high-mix, high-technology, highly regulated space, the Lisconn team is second-to-none.”

About Lisconn

With its engineering acumen and full-service offering spanning component design through complex product fulfillment, Lisconn delivers the best value to OEMs in highly regulated and demanding industries, combining the strength of three unique and specialist electronics solution providers: Lorom, In-Tech Electronics, and Segue Manufacturing Services. With 100+ years of design, engineering, manufacturing and bespoke interconnect products, Lisconn is an expert partner in low-medium volume, low-high mix, high-complexity products in demanding markets.

Specializing in end-to-end electronic component and product design and manufacturing services for multinationals with supply chains in North American, European, and Asian markets, Lisconn offers component, cable/wire harness assembly, PCBA, electromechanical and turnkey product manufacturing and fulfillment in Aerospace, Medical, Industrial, Automotive, Marine, Data, IoT and AI, and Consumer Electronics.

