DLNR Media Advisory-Lahaina Small Boat Harbor Fuel Dock to Reopen-July 30, 2024 for planning purposes

On August 5, 2024, a milestone in the restoration of the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor occurs with the reopening of the fuel dock. This will allow commercial vessel operators to refuel on Maui’s west side for the first time since last year’s wildfires.

What: Blessing, media availability, and news conference

When:

Date: Monday, August 5, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Where: Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, Maui

Who:

Meghan Statts, Administrator, DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation

Gary Strutz, President, PAC West Fuel

Details:

[email protected] Access to the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor remains restricted. All media will be escorted by DLNR and are required to complete attached forms and submit to Maui County. RSVP required tono later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Media should park at the Ma‘alaea Small Boat Harbor and must arrive by 10:00 a.m. for the shuttle and escort to Lahaina. The shuttle van will return to Ma‘alaea immediately upon conclusion, estimated to arrive no later than 1:15 p.m.

