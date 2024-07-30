VSP BCI Troop B West - Rutland / Sexual assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B4003689 & 24B4003864

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B West - Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-772-9101

DATE/TIME: Multiple

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brandon VT

VIOLATION: Sexual assault – no consent (three counts)

ACCUSED: Mark M. Jackson

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VICTIM 1: Juvenile female

VICTIM 2: Juvenile female

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In June 2024, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was contacted by the Brandon Police Department and notified of an allegation of sexual assault. During victim and witness interviews, detectives identified another potential victim. The investigations developed probable cause to charge Mark Jackson, 17, of Brandon with sexual assault involving two underage female victims. One incident occurred in June 2024, and the other two incidents took place in the winter and spring of 2022.

The Rutland County State's Attorney's Office reviewed case materials and requested that Jackson be charged as an adult in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland. On Tuesday afternoon, July 30, 2024, the Vermont State Police brought Jackson directly to court for arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault and was ordered released on conditions including a 24-hour curfew.

No additional information is available from the Vermont State Police. The affidavit of probable cause is filed with the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office.

- 30 -