MPD Searching for Suspect in Northeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect involved in a burglary of a business in Northeast.

On July 30, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northeast, for a report of a burglary. The victim reported that the suspect forced entry into the business and stole money then fled the scene.

The suspect and the vehicle involved were captured on surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24116464