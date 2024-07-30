Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for a burglary in Southeast.

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at approximately 4:10 a.m., a suspect entered a home through an open door in the 500 block of 14th Street, Southeast. Once inside, he approached a woman and demanded property from her. She complied. The suspect fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 55-year-old Antoine Jamal Gibson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

CCN: 24115443

