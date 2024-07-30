MPD Arrests Four Robbery Suspects After They Return to Crime Scene

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of four robbery suspects after they walked past the scene while officers were investigating the incident.

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers were flagged down by a man who stated he had been robbed in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The victim reported a group assaulted him and forcefully removed his belongings before fleeing. The victim was able to give officers a lookout for the four suspects.

While officers investigated the incident, the four suspects walked past the scene and were stopped by officers. Officers found the victim’s stolen property on the suspects.

A 14-year-old male of Northeast, D.C., a 15-year-old male of Southeast, D.C., 33-year-old Rynell Kaven Epps of Northwest, D.C, and 21-year-old Ira Shaw-Bates of Southeast, D.C. were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 24116418

