MPD Searching for Man in a Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who stole money from a victim in Southeast.

On Monday, June 3, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the suspect and the victim were inside a bank in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The victim placed $600 down in front of him when the suspect took the money and fled the scene.

The suspect can be seen in the photo below:

CCN: 24083905