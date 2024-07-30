Submit Release
MPD Searching for Man in a Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who stole money from a victim in Southeast.

On Monday, June 3, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the suspect and the victim were inside a bank in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The victim placed $600 down in front of him when the suspect took the money and fled the scene.

The suspect can be seen in the photo below:

who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24083905

