MPD Investigating a Fatal Shooting in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a man being fatally shot in Northeast.

On Monday, July 29, 2024, at approximately 7:56 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast for the report of a man who was seen falling off a moped in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. Officers arrived on the scene and began providing medical assistance when they observed that the individual was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced on the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation by detectives, it is believed the incident did not occur in the immediate area of Catholic University’s campus and the victim traveled on a moped to the location where he was found to be suffering from his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 38-year-old Ruben Jesus Munoz- Romero of Takoma Park, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24116337

