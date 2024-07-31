Multi-Platinum Country Star Riley Green is the Friday Headliner for Lakes Jam 2025 Presented by Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Riley Green - Multi-Platinum Country Artist Riley Green Will be Playing June 27 at Lakes Jam 2025

Lakes Jam, the Midwest Country Music Organization's 2024 Music Event/Festival of the Year, returns for its 12th year in Brainerd, Minnesota.

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riley Green will be the country headliner at Lakes Jam on the Busch Light Main Stage, Friday, June 27th, 2025 at 10pm.

Riley Green burst onto the country music scene with “There Was This Girl” which went Platinum and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” which went Double Platinum. Since then he’s gone platinum or gold with 4 more singles including “If It Wasn’t for Trucks,” “Hell of a Way to Go,” “Different ‘Round Here” (with Luke Combs), and “Half of Me” (with Thomas Rhett).

He has earned multiple new and breakout artist awards and nominations including the Academy of Country Music Awards New Male Artist of the Year (winner), MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year (winner), CMT “Listen Up Artist,” the Country Music Association Awards New Artist of the Year (nominee), and iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist (nominee).

Riley has performed with Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, headlined the Rock the South festival, and has created his own festival, Duckman Jam at Flora-Bama.

Lakes Jam was named the Midwest Country Music Organization’s 2024 Music Event/Festival of the Year. This three-day, four-night country and rock music festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in the midwest. It will be held Wednesday, June 25th through Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at Brainerd International Raceway.

Additional artists will continue to be announced throughout the summer and fall. Visit www.lakesjam.com/lineup for updated information.

Lakes Jam is an annual outdoor music festival founded in 2013 to bring rock and country music fans together for a weekend of music, camping, and outdoor activities. It has featured hit artists such as HARDY, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Big & Rich, Skillet, Styx, Ratt, Loverboy and many more. Tickets for Lakes Jam 2025 are available for purchase on the Lakes Jam website.

