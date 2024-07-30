Governor Hochul Convenes Indigenous Nations Summit

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul convened leaders from the Indigenous Nations across New York State for a historic summit at the New York State Capitol in Albany.

PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.

Today's summit was attended by the following Indigenous Nations:

Cayuga Nation

Oneida Nation

Onondaga Nation

Tonawanda Band of Seneca

Tuscarora Nation

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

Shinnecock Nation

Unkechaug Nation

This summit follows Governor Hochul's commitment to supporting and strengthening relationships with Indigenous peoples across the state. As part of this commitment, Governor Hochul has: