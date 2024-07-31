Miami-Dade Dems Announce The Blue Gala In Support of Local Candidates
Saturday September 21st, 2024 at the Miami Beach Convention Center
We are thrilled to celebrate the power of democracy and inspire action for this November election. The stakes couldn’t be higher — our democracy, as well as human and civil rights, are on the line.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miami-Dade Democratic Party has announced its annual Blue Gala, Miami-Dade Dems’ marquee fundraising event and the premier event for Democrats in Miami-Dade County. The gala will take place on the evening of September 21, 2024, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, located at 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139. The event is hosted by Florida Senator Shevrin Jones and (title?) Millie Herrera and co-hosted by Miami Dade Commissioner Daniella Cohen Higgins and former Senate candidate, Janelle Perez. Local elected officials, donors, party stakeholders, and supporters from across the state and the country are invited to attend.
“We are thrilled to bring people together to celebrate the power of democracy and inspire action ahead of this important local and national November 2024 election. The stakes couldn’t be higher — our democracy, as well as human and civil rights, are on the line, and it’s up to all of us to stay focused and do everything we can through Election Day to ensure victory for the local and national Democratic Party,” said Florida Senator and Miami-Dade DEC Chair, Shevrin Jones.
The most populous county in the state of Florida, Miami-Dade, is a key bellwether for any election. From registering and mobilizing voters to recruiting and training volunteers, Miami-Dade Democrats are energized and putting in the work to elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States, re-elect Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and support a host of local candidates who share values of freedom and fairness at every level of the ballot.
Additional information regarding keynote speakers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about the gala, including details about sponsorship opportunities, please visit TheBlueGalaMIA.com.
