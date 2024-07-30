DBEDT E-newsletter – July 2024

Aloha kākou, We are pleased to share the latest updates and accomplishments from the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT). This summer, we are hosting the Hawaiʻi AI & Cloud Innovation Summit on August 21 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. This event, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, will feature experts like Natasha Nicola from Amazon Web Services and John Larson from Booz Allen Hamilton. They will share insights on leveraging AI and cloud technologies to enhance productivity and workforce development. We're also launching free creative industries training through the University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges' Good Jobs Hawai‘i initiative, starting this August. These courses cover production accounting, 3D rendering for filmmakers, esports careers, and UX/UI design with ADA compliance. Additionally, Hawaiʻi is set to receive over $6.6 million from the federal PRO Housing program to address our housing crisis. This funding will support critical infrastructure projects and streamline regulatory processes to accelerate housing production, ensuring safe, affordable housing for Hawai‘i’s residents. Our commitment to sustainable development continues with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority's new Qurator program, guiding visitors to businesses that uphold high standards in environment, cultural support, equity, safety, community, and guest experience. Mahalo for your continued support and engagement. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka HAWAI'I AI & CLOUD INNOVATION SUMMIT The Hawaiʻi AI & Cloud Innovation Summit, hosted by DBEDT along with the City and County of Honolulu, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, will take place on August 21, 2024, at the Hawai'i Convention Center. This complimentary event is Hawaiʻi’s premier conference on AI and cloud technologies, offering valuable insights into their impact on business and society. The summit will feature keynotes, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and workshops, providing attendees with knowledge on leveraging AI for productivity, customer experience, workforce development, and ethical considerations. Keynote speakers include Natasha Nicola from Amazon Web Services and John Larson from Booz Allen Hamilton. The event is sponsored by AWS and TRUE Initiative, a nonprofit focused on advancing technology adoption in Hawaiʻi. For more information, visit TRUE Hawaiʻi.

Free Creative Industries Training for Hawaiʻi Residents DBEDT and the University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges' Good Jobs Hawai‘i initiative are offering free specialized training starting August 2024. Courses cover high-demand skills in production accounting, 3D rendering for filmmakers, esports careers, and UX/UI design with ADA compliance. The classes are available online, with some synchronous sessions statewide. The schedule includes: Stage 32 Accounting for Media Production ( August 7 - September 17, 2024)

August 7 - September 17, 2024) Unreal Engine for Filmmakers (August 15 - October 17, 2024)

(August 15 - October 17, 2024) Introduction to UX/UI Design and ADA Essentials with AI (August 20 - October 10, 2024)

(August 20 - October 10, 2024) Intro to Esports Careers (August 26, 2024 - August 6, 2025) Good Jobs Hawai‘i has already enrolled over 4,000 residents in various free training programs. Participants receive guidance from a dedicated navigator for career advising and financial support. Funded by federal and local grants, this initiative aims to enhance the skills of Hawaiʻi’s workforce. Register or learn more at Good Jobs Hawaiʻi.

$6.6 Million in Federal Funding for Hawaiʻi Housing Hawaiʻi will receive over $6.6 million from the federal Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing) program to enhance affordable housing. Governor Josh Green and U.S. Senator Brian Schatz announced the funds, which will establish a statewide Infrastructure Bank or program to more predictably finance critical infrastructure projects. Funds were also secured to design infrastructure improvements in Līhu‘e and for Kamakana Villages on Hawai‘i Island and Kahekili Terrace on Maui. This initiative aims to expedite housing production and improve affordability statewide, addressing Hawaiʻi's housing crisis by promoting sustainable community growth. Finally, the initiative will focus on regulatory reforms, including updating zoning laws and streamlining permitting processes. These changes are expected to accelerate the construction of new housing units, making it easier and faster to build homes that are affordable for local families. The program also includes efforts to reduce the costs of housing development by addressing other regulatory challenges, ultimately enhancing the overall housing supply in the state. Governor Green emphasized that this funding is a significant step toward resolving Hawai‘i’s long-standing housing issues. Senator Schatz added that the PRO Housing program represents a critical investment in Hawai‘i’s future, ensuring that families have access to safe, affordable housing. This award represents a big win for the administration’s broader Investing in Hawai‘i’s Future initiative, which is a collaboration between federal, state, and community partners to maximize federal funding for the state of Hawai‘i. Visit the Governorʻs Newsroom to read the full news release. Housing Resources LIVE on HHFDC Website The landing page for the Hawai‘i Interim Housing Program (HIHP) is now live. HIHP assists surviving households displaced by the Maui wildfires by placing them in temporary state-sponsored housing. The program is administered by the Hawai‘i Office of Recovery and Resiliency in collaboration with the State of Hawai‘i’s Department of Human Services and Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC). In addition, HHFDC has launched an interactive, statewide Affordable Housing Inventory Locator Map that allows rental unit seekers to filter their searches to reflect their own specific needs and preferences. To learn more about the state’s affordable rental housing inventory, please go here. Lowering Costs for Working Class Families: The HEAR Program HSEO is among the first states to complete its application for the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) program, moving us one step closer to providing low- and moderate-income households with the opportunity to install highly efficient appliances.

“We are excited about the program’s potential to reduce energy costs for households throughout Hawaiʻi and are now actively seeking program implementation partners who may apply on our website,” said Hawai‘i Chief Energy Officer Mark B. Glick. HSEO recently released a Request for Proposals for a rebate program implementer. In addition, the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory continue to develop the software integration tools required for states to implement the program. HSEO is working with the DOE on implementation plans encompassing income verification, quality assurance, and data risk analysis assessments — all required by the DOE before rebates can be issued. We are working diligently to make rebates available by the end of the year. The Home Efficiency Rebate program for whole home retrofits is expected to launch in 2025. Follow energy.hawaii.gov for program updates.

HTA Launches Quality Certification Program The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) recently launched Qurator, a visitor industry certification program that serves to guide visitors to businesses that meet criteria in categories including: Environment, Cultural Support, Equity, Safety, Community, and Guest Experience. Businesses can learn more about Qurator and apply here

For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to newsletters from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

