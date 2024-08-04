Haiku, Inc Awarded Phase II STTR Contract by AFWERX to Develop Advanced Cybersecurity Training for U.S. Air Force

About

Haiku Inc has revolutionized cyber security training for anyone by using game-based training to teach hands-on, real-world cybersecurity skills that can lead to a lucrative career. In our patented Unity game engine platform we have created the ability to create 'digital twins' of computer networks for training, modeling and simulation. Our customers include the US government, US Air Force, Fortune 500 companies, and major universities. We have won numerous awards including: - 2022 and 2023 San Diego Business Journal Cybersecurity Stewardship award for Workplace Innovation - 2023 Fast Company Innovation by Design Award - 2023-4 DARPA Tools Competition Award (one of six winners out of 250+ competitors) We are proud to be backed by Kelly Ventures and the Veteran Fund.

https://www.haikuinc.io