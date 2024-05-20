Haiku, Inc Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment to Enterprise-Level Security
Haiku, Inc announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards
This validation underscores our commitment to not only enhancing our customers' security posture but also protecting their sensitive data with the highest standards.”HENDERSON, NV, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haiku, Inc proudly announces that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, as per the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations (SSAE 18). This milestone, validated by an unqualified opinion, confirms that Haiku, Inc upholds the highest standards of enterprise-level security for customer data secured on its platform.
Haiku, Inc offers a cutting-edge platform based on the Unity game engine, designed to create digital twins of computer networks. Customers utilize this platform to train employees in cybersecurity and networking skills, model malware effects, and test real-time threats within a secure environment.
Eric Basu, CEO of Haiku, Inc, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "We're honored to receive this recognition of our robust security measures. This validation underscores our commitment to not only enhancing our customers' security posture but also protecting their sensitive data with the highest standards."
The SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance, with the assistance of the Vanta platform. Prescient Assurance is a leading firm in security and compliance attestation for B2B and SaaS companies worldwide. They provide comprehensive risk management and assurance services, including SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For further information about Prescient Assurance, contact info@prescientassurance.com.
Achieving an unqualified opinion on the SOC 2 Type II audit report assures Haiku, Inc's current and prospective customers of its dedication to managing their data with top-tier security and compliance standards.
