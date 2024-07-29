Haiku Inc Wins in Global EdTech Competition
Haiku Inc received a top award as one of six winners of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) 2023-4 Tools Competition
We're honored to receive this award from the Tools competition, and the recognition of our platform to help learners develop hands-on skills that can lead directly to new jobs and careers.”HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haiku, Inc received a top award as one of six winners of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Building an Adaptive and Competitive Workforce track through the Tools Competition. This track awarded $750,000 to winners this year.
— Eric Basu
The Building an Adaptive and Competitive Workforce track sought tools that support adult learners in developing critical skills necessary for the current and future national security workforce. Teams that participated in this DARPA-sponsored opportunity include technologists, digital learning platform experts, researchers, students, and educators proposing tools to empower adults with the complex skills required for the continuously advancing 21st-century, such as data science and STEM competencies.
With this award, Haiku, Inc gains the opportunity to develop hands-on 5G wireless training in its patented game-based learning platform to help adult learned upskill or reskill into high-paying jobs.
Eric Basu, CEO of Haiku, Inc, stated "We're honored to receive this award from the DARPA Tools competition, and the recognition of the ability of our unique platform to help learners develop hands-on skills that can lead directly to new jobs and careers."
The Building an Adaptive and Competitive Workforce track was one of six funding opportunities offered as part of the 2023-24 cycle of the Tools Competition. This year, the Tools Competition received more than 1,900 submissions from applicants across the globe, including over 230 submissions to DARPA’s track alone.
The Tools Competition is in its fourth cycle and has awarded $17.5 million to 130 ed tech innovators around the world to date. The next cycle of the Tools Competition will launch in September 2024.
A full list of winners and their projects can be found here.
About DARPA
For over 60 years, DARPA has held to a singular and enduring mission: to make pivotal investments in breakthrough technologies. Its innovations over the years include the Internet, automated voice recognition and language translation, and Global Positioning System receivers small enough to embed in myriad consumer devices. DARPA reaches for transformational change instead of incremental advances, working within an innovation ecosystem that includes academic, corporate, and governmental partners. DARPA addresses challenges broadly, spanning the spectrum from deep science to systems to capabilities, but is ultimately driven by the desire to make a difference. The Building an Adaptive and Competitive Workforce track was sponsored by DARPA, and administered by The Learning Agency.
About the Tools Competition
The Tools Competition is a multi-million dollar funding opportunity for edtech innovation that leverages digital technology, big data, and learning science to meet the urgent needs of learners worldwide.
The 2023-24 Tools Competition was run with support from: Renaissance Philanthropy, Griffin Catalyst, Walton Family Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Siegel Family Endowment, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Ballmer Group, Calbright College, Axim Collaborative, Jacobs Foundation, Endless Network, and OpenAI.
Eric Basu
Haiku Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok