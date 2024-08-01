New Report Reveals Insights into IT Procurement Trends Shaping the Industry
The report from QuoteWerks sheds light on the evolving landscape of procurement for VARs & MSPs, providing valuable insights when making procurement decisions
By understanding the evolving dynamics of sourcing, supplier management, and quote creation, businesses can make informed decisions that drive efficiency and innovation.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study conducted by Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of award-winning Sales Quoting and Proposal Solution, QuoteWerks, sheds light on the evolving landscape of IT procurement for VARs and MSPs, providing valuable insights for businesses when making procurement decisions.
— Brian Laufer, QuoteWerks Vice President
The "2024 QuoteWerks Trends in IT Procurement Report" offers a comprehensive analysis of the current state of the IT procurement ecosystem, highlighting key trends and challenges faced by industry professionals. This is Aspire's third annual IT Procurement report.
The report underscores the significance of monitoring IT procurement trends to anticipate shifts in technology offerings, pricing models, and vendor strategies.
By staying informed and adaptive, businesses can make informed decisions aligned with their objectives, ultimately enhancing organizational efficiency and innovation.
"As technology continues to reshape the business landscape, our latest report on IT procurement trends provides invaluable insights for industry professionals seeking to navigate the complexities that MSPs face on a daily basis,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President of Aspire Technologies, Inc. “By understanding the evolving dynamics of sourcing, supplier management, and quote creation, businesses can make informed decisions that drive efficiency and innovation. This report underscores our commitment to empowering organizations with the knowledge needed to thrive in today's rapidly changing IT procurement ecosystem."
Key topics from the report include:
- Primary Sources of IT Products
- Engagement with Distributors
- Supplier Management
- Average Quote Value
- Challenges in Creating Quotes
- Tools for Creating Quotes / Proposals
- Quote Delivery Methods
- Adoption of PSA Tools
And more…
Background on the Report
VendorRFQ is a solution born from years of industry observation from the QuoteWerks Team. Launched shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic, its timing proved fortuitous as businesses grappled with unprecedented procurement challenges.
To better understand the challenges facing the IT community, Aspire launched an annual survey targeting both QuoteWerks customers and the broader MSP ecosystem. The resulting IT Procurement Report provides invaluable insights to help businesses navigate the complex procurement landscape and achieve greater success, enabling them to thrive in the years ahead.
For more information and to access the full report, visit www.quotewerks.com/whitepapers.asp.
