New Report Reveals Insights into IT Procurement Trends Shaping the Industry

The report from QuoteWerks sheds light on the evolving landscape of procurement for VARs & MSPs, providing valuable insights when making procurement decisions

By understanding the evolving dynamics of sourcing, supplier management, and quote creation, businesses can make informed decisions that drive efficiency and innovation.”
— Brian Laufer, QuoteWerks Vice President
ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study conducted by Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of award-winning Sales Quoting and Proposal Solution, QuoteWerks, sheds light on the evolving landscape of IT procurement for VARs and MSPs, providing valuable insights for businesses when making procurement decisions.

The "2024 QuoteWerks Trends in IT Procurement Report" offers a comprehensive analysis of the current state of the IT procurement ecosystem, highlighting key trends and challenges faced by industry professionals. This is Aspire's third annual IT Procurement report.

The report underscores the significance of monitoring IT procurement trends to anticipate shifts in technology offerings, pricing models, and vendor strategies.

By staying informed and adaptive, businesses can make informed decisions aligned with their objectives, ultimately enhancing organizational efficiency and innovation.

"As technology continues to reshape the business landscape, our latest report on IT procurement trends provides invaluable insights for industry professionals seeking to navigate the complexities that MSPs face on a daily basis,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President of Aspire Technologies, Inc. “By understanding the evolving dynamics of sourcing, supplier management, and quote creation, businesses can make informed decisions that drive efficiency and innovation. This report underscores our commitment to empowering organizations with the knowledge needed to thrive in today's rapidly changing IT procurement ecosystem."

Key topics from the report include:
- Primary Sources of IT Products ​
- Engagement with Distributors
- Supplier Management ​
- Average Quote Value
- Challenges in Creating Quotes ​
- Tools for Creating Quotes / Proposals
- Quote Delivery Methods
- Adoption of PSA Tools
And more…

Background on the Report
VendorRFQ is a solution born from years of industry observation from the QuoteWerks Team. Launched shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic, its timing proved fortuitous as businesses grappled with unprecedented procurement challenges.

To better understand the challenges facing the IT community, Aspire launched an annual survey targeting both QuoteWerks customers and the broader MSP ecosystem. The resulting IT Procurement Report provides invaluable insights to help businesses navigate the complex procurement landscape and achieve greater success, enabling them to thrive in the years ahead.

For more information and to access the full report, visit www.quotewerks.com/whitepapers.asp.

About

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company over 30 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

