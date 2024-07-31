CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Richmond VA
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
I have found that the most important and rewarding aspect of practice is honoring the loving family bond by helping ease families through the euthanasia experience”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is adding a licensed veterinarian in Richmond. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Jennifer Holman joins Dr. Jaime PIckett to service Richmond and surrounding cities.
— Dr Jennifer Holman
“It is my wish that every family in Richmond and surrounding cities becomes aware of in-home pet euthanasia so that they and their beloved pet can experience a compassionate end-of-life experience when it's time. There is no greater final gift you can give your beloved pet than a peaceful, pain-free, and stress-free transition in a familiar setting surrounded by everything they love and enjoy. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I constantly hear the authentic gratitude from pet parents after they see how gentle and peaceful their beloved pets passed." says Dr. Gary Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet.
Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
"After years working as a veterinarian, I have found that the most important and rewarding aspect of practice is honoring the loving family bond by helping ease families through the euthanasia experience," says Dr Jennifer Holman. Dr Holman is a Virginia native that grew up in Richmond and returned to practice there two years ago. She attended veterinary school at North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Her favorite rotations were house call services, as she felt she could really identify the needs of the family in a comforting environment. She has completed the AAHPC certification course in it's first group, and I has provided in home services through her employers for the last five years.
Dr. Holman services Henrico, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Midlothian, Williamsburg, Glen Allen, Chesterfield, Spotsylvania, and Ashland
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.
3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Richmond. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $80 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 70 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home