Former Nashville Harding Place Wholesale Manager Guilty of Tax And Counterfeiting Charges

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 | 03:28pm

NASHVILLE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Metro Nashville Police Department conducted the joint investigation that led to last week’s guilty plea from Mohamad Amer in a Nashville criminal court.

On July 18, Judge Angela Dalton accepted Amer’s guilty plea and sentenced him to 10 years supervised probation. Amer pled guilty to two felony counts of counterfeiting and obstructing the department in collecting revenue. Judge Dalton also ordered restitution of $148,720.55.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “Retailers engaged in fraudulent tax activity should not have a competitive advantage over honest businesspeople.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Glenn Funk’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

 

