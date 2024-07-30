American IRA Asks Investors Transferring out of Quest Trust Company to Consider a Different Alternative
With Quest Trust Company appointing a successor custodian for its Self-Directed IRA clients, American IRA recently asked: why not choose us?ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Quest Trust Company (QTC) announced that its decades of helping administer its clients’ Self-Directed IRAs would be coming to an end. QTC appointed a successor company, Inspira Financial Trust, LLC, for many of its investors to consider when transferring its accounts. But with this opportunity to transfer to a new Self-Directed IRA administration firm, American IRA recently took to its blog to ask: why not us?
“Moving accounts over to Inspira means investors have to transfer anyway, with the possibility of becoming one of more than 80,000 clients,” American IRA noted at the blog. That creates a unique opportunity for investors to shop around before deciding on which Self-Directed IRA administration firm they choose. To put its case forward, American IRA highlighted a few of the benefits of working with American IRA as the custodian on a Self-Directed IRA.
As the first benefit, American IRA touts its exceptional and personal customer service. When you call their office located in Asheville, NC, you’ll reach a knowledgeable and courteous staff member with no need to navigate a phone tree.
Furthermore, American IRA argued its strong rating at the Better Business Bureau (BBB). American IRA’s rating there, with 42 customer reviews, comes to a stellar 4.98 out of 5. BBB’s grade for American IRA is an “A+,” which lends credibility to the 19 years of experience American IRA has under its belt. In short, there’s no faking a company’s way to success like that.
American IRA also highlighted its ongoing commitment to education and support. The weekly webinar series titled the “IRA Café” hosts guest presenters and other professionals in a live format. American IRA regularly refreshes its blogs with information that keeps investors in the loop. It also offers free resources at its website for anyone who wants to learn more about Self-Directed IRAs and the art of choosing one’s own retirement destiny.
“We aren’t here to cast aspersions on other companies,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “We’re simply recognizing that these investors have a unique opportunity to consider which Self-Directed IRA administration firm serves as the next custodian on their account. And since they’re going to be transferring funds anyway, we’re putting our best foot forward and telling people who we are. And we think our record speaks for itself.”
For more information about American IRA, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or call American IRA at 866-7500-IRA.
Jasmine Trocchia
American IRA
+1 8282574949
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube