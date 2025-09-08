American IRA Returns to FinCon to Share Expertise on Self-Directed IRAs

Meet The Team

American IRA is excited to announce our return to FinCon 2025

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA , a national leader in Self-Directed IRA administration, is proud to announce its return to FinCon , the premier financial media and influencer conference. This year, Kyle Moody, Business Development Manager, and Colden Raiser, Digital Content & Brand Engagement Specialist, will represent American IRA at the annual gathering.FinCon brings together financial educators, advisors, brands, and content creators who are shaping the conversation around money and investing. American IRA’s presence highlights the company’s commitment to educating investors about the benefits of Self-Directed IRAs, empowering individuals to take greater control of their retirement strategies by investing in alternative assets such as real estate, private lending, and more.At American IRA, we have a mission to help investors understand how to take charge of their retirement future through education and accessible solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Kyle and Colden to learn more about American IRA’s low-fee structure, robust educational hub, and personalized service model that sets it apart from traditional custodians.About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Learn more at www.AmericanIRA.com

