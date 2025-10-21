American IRA Announces Exclusive Early Access to Upcoming IRA Café Session Featuring Land Investor Clay Hepler

The IRA Cafe Featuring Clay Hepler

Get early access to the IRA Café featuring land investor Clay Hepler. Discover how he scaled from $ 30,000 to millions.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA will host a live installment of The IRA Café tomorrow, featuring Clay Hepler, land investor, entrepreneur, and leader of a fully remote team specializing in rural land development across the U.S.Hepler will share how he built a multi-million-dollar land business from just $30,000, revealing his scaling frameworks, marketing systems, and actionable playbook for entrepreneurs ready to invest smarter and grow faster.The IRA Café is designed for anyone looking to turn financial vision into reality, whether through real estate, self-directed IRAs, or entrepreneurial ventures. It’s an opportunity to learn directly from an industry practitioner who’s achieved measurable success from the ground up.Event: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12:00 PM ETAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Learn more at www.AmericanIRA.com

