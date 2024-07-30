TxDOT adopts long-range plan setting vision for the future

AUSTIN — Paving the way for the future of transportation in the state, the Texas Transportation Commission adopted the “Connecting Texas 2050,” long range transportation plan. This will serve as the cornerstone planning document to help guide priorities in the coming decades.

”Connecting Texas 2050” establishes the vision, goals, objectives, performance measures and strategic recommendations for the state’s multimodal transportation system through 2050. It identifies three key performance goals--safety, preservation and mobility--along with three strategic goals--connectivity, economic vitality and stewardship.

“As we look to the years ahead, this plan will help us build upon our transportation system,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “With a growing population and new technologies changing how we move, these goals will help us plan for decades to come and connect future generations of Texans.”

Thousands of Texans across the state contributed to this approved plan. Starting in 2022, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held public meetings to hear what the transportation priorities are for Texans, and people listed safety, alternative modes of travel, public transportation options and maintaining existing infrastructure. “Connecting Texas 2050” incorporated this public input to make it a shared vision for the future of transportation in Texas.

If you’d like to learn more about the plan and follow TxDOT’s next steps, please visit www.ConnectingTexas2050.com.

