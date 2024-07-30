ILLINOIS, July 30 - Join the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) on August 13, 2024, from 10:00-3:00 pm at The Shed, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., State Fairgrounds Springfield, Illinois 62784





The ILCC is excited to present the Youth Alcohol Awareness Summit (YAAS) event for another year as part of our commitment to safeguarding the public as it relates to underage alcohol use. This is a great event for the youth, parents, and community members to engage in conversations surrounding youth alcohol education and prevention. Our goal is to create an open and safe space for young people to provide insight into how peer pressure, social media, and their upbringing influences their relationship with alcohol.





Our Youth Alcohol Awareness Cohort panel discussions will touch on a myriad of topics directly from youth speakers. The topics will cover building trust between parents and children, consent, having fun without alcohol and more.





According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, nearly 11 million people between the age of 12 and 20 drink underaged and College Drinking Prevention reports 51.5% of college students aged 18-22 years old report drinking.

Some other eye-opening statistics to consider:

"As the school year approaches, and many young adults prepare for college, the ILCC aims to educate youth and parents on youth alcohol prevention, health, and safety through guest speakers, virtual driving simulations, and giveaways along with many other engaging activities." Said Executive Director, Lisa Gardner.

Register for the YAAS event today!

About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.

To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov. To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC's Enforcement Division, click here.