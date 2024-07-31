Duravent Group Appoints Adam Soliman as Chief Commercial Officer
Soliman’s appointment comes as Duravent Group implements strategic initiatives to foster a new era of growth
Adam demonstrates specific core expertise in growing sales as well as in strategic marketing—key components in meeting the ambitious growth goals set forth by Duravent Group’s strategic planning.”DETROIT, MI, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duravent Group has announced the appointment of Adam Soliman as their Chief Commercial Officer. Adam brings with him a wealth of experience in sales and marketing leadership positions, having played pivotal roles in the growth of several renowned organizations, including Electrolux, Generac Power Systems, and most recently, The Chamberlain Group, where he served in critical roles leading growth and transformation across the organization. Soliman’s appointment comes as Duravent Group implements strategic initiatives to foster a new era of growth and innovation to increase market share, expand capacity and product offerings, and strengthen customer and supplier partnerships.
“Adam demonstrates specific core expertise in growing sales as well as in strategic marketing—key components in meeting the ambitious growth goals set forth by Duravent Group’s strategic planning,” said Simon A. Davis, President and CEO. “Looking ahead, we are enthusiastic about the opportunities to even better serve our customers as we build key strategic relationships and partnerships with Adam heading the Commercial team.”
Duravent Group’s plan is to grow extensively in the immediate years to come, extending their market share to evolve beyond chimney and venting to solidify their position as a leader in the venting and air control industries. Duravent Group’s brand portfolio already represents a wide range of venting and chimney system products with a strong history of quality and innovation.
About Duravent Group
Duravent Group™ is a recognized global climate technological leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries, known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Founded in 1956, Duravent Group is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with 13 distinct brands and 14 locations across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Known for superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering.
For more information about Duravent Group, visit www.duraventgroup.com.
X