The Duravent Group to Showcase Industry-Leading Products at AHR Expo

The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries—will attend the 2025 AHR Expo from February 10-12 in Orlando.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries—will exhibit at the 2025 AHR Expo from February 10-12 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Attendees may visit the Duravent Group at booth #1135 to learn about the latest innovations and products in grilles, registers, and diffusers (GRDs) and commercial venting, as well as the new acquisition of Builder’s Best Inc., an established manufacturer and distributor of venting solutions for the residential and commercial markets.At this year’s AHR Expo, the Duravent Group will highlight various products from its roofing, venting, dryer venting, and GRDs product lines including:Builder’s Best and its wide range of venting products: In late 2024, the Duravent Group announced the acquisition of Builder’s Best—a strategic move to combine core competencies and to leverage manufacturing and venting knowledge to better serve both companies’ customers and partners. This year’s AHR Expo will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the company’s industry-leading venting products.Industry-leading venting products from the Duravent Group brands: The Duravent Group will showcase its installer-friendly flue systems, which are known for their simplicity, durability, and reliable setup. Additionally, the Duravent Group will showcase its multi-use pressure stack systems, which are perfect for commercial kitchens, boilers, and generator exhausts, and its multi-appliance, all-in-one ventilation system, ideal for multi-tenant spaces.High-quality grilles, registers, and diffusors (GRDs): In addition to venting products, the Duravent Group will highlight its high-quality, reliable GRDs, which will include various Hart and Cooleyproducts known for all-steel construction and ability to be painted to align with any décor.In addition to these product highlights, the Duravent Group team will be available to discuss other up-and-coming product enhancements and anticipated new products, longstanding products and partnerships, and its portfolio of 14 brands.About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a recognized for global climate technology in the venting, filtration, and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. The Duravent Group is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with 14 distinct brands and locations across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With world-class manufacturing capabilities and distribution networks and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

