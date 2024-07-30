Visitor Arrivals Decreased in June 2024

Posted on Jul 30, 2024 in News

For Immediate Release: July 30, 2024

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total visitor arrivals and total visitor spending in June 2024 decreased compared to June 2023. There were 872,620 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in June 2024, down 1.9 percent from the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.91 billion, a decrease of 4.4 percent from June 2023. June 2024 total visitor arrivals represent a 92.1 percent recovery compared to pre-pandemic June 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than June 2019 ($1.63 billion, +17.3%).

All of the 872,620 visitors in June 2024 came by air service and they were mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. No out-of-state cruise ship visited Hawaii during the month. In June 2023, 886,038 visitors (-1.5%) arrived by air and 3,236 visitors came via one cruise ship. In June 2019, 946,373 visitors arrived by air (-7.8%) and 738 visitors came via two small cruise ships.

The average length of stay by all visitors in June 2024 was 8.97 days, compared to 9.07 days (-1.1%) in June 2023 and 8.80 days (+1.9%) in June 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 260,965 visitors in June 2024, compared to 268,857 visitors (-2.9%) in June 2023 and 277,930 visitors (-6.1%) in June 2019.

In June 2024, 479,039 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, down from June 2023 (487,370 visitors, -1.7%), but an increase from June 2019 (452,958 visitors, +5.8%). U.S. West visitor spending of $984.2 million declined compared to June 2023 ($1.01 billion, -2.3%), but was much higher than June 2019 ($691.2 million, +42.4%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in June 2024 ($236 per person) was similar to June 2023 ($236 per person, +0.1%) and was considerably more than June 2019 ($171 per person, +38.0%).

In June 2024, 231,186 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, which was a decrease compared to June 2023 (247,299 visitors, -6.5%) and June 2019 (240,223 visitors, -3.8%). U.S. East visitor spending of $631.7 million declined from June 2023 ($672.6 million, -6.1%), but was much higher than June 2019 ($491.1 million, +28.6%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in June 2024 ($275 per person) was unchanged from June 2023 ($275 per person, 0.0%) and was significantly more than June 2019 ($210 per person, +30.8%).

There were 59,874 visitors from Japan in June 2024, which increased significantly from June 2023 (46,753 visitors, +28.1%), but continued to be much lower than June 2019 (126,592 visitors, -52.7%). Visitors from Japan spent $87.3 million in June 2024, compared to $69.4 million (+25.8%) in June 2023 and $182.0 million (-52.0%) in June 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in June 2024 ($237 per person) was lower than June 2023 ($238 per person, -0.4%) and June 2019 ($248 per person, -4.6%).

In June 2024, 16,380 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease from June 2023 (19,237 visitors, -14.9%) and June 2019 (19,172 visitors, -14.6%). Visitors from Canada spent $34.7 million in June 2024, down from June 2023 ($44.7 million, -22.4%) and June 2019 ($36.1 million, -3.9%). Daily spending by Canadian visitors in June 2024 ($213 per person) was less than June 2023 ($226 per person, -5.4%), but was considerably more than June 2019 ($160 per person, +33.5%).

There were 86,141 visitors from all other international markets in June 2024, comprising visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. Included in this figure were more than 2,000 delegates and dignitaries from 26 nations in the Pacific who came to participate in the 13th Annual Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC).

In comparison, there were 85,379 visitors (+0.9%) from all other international markets in June 2023 and 107,428 visitors (-19.8%) in June 2019.

Air capacity to the Hawaiian Islands in June 2024 (5,107 transpacific flights with 1,135,572 seats) increased slightly compared to June 2023 (5,101 flights, +0.1% with 1,114,484 seats, +1.9%). Air capacity declined compared to June 2019 (5,399 flights, -5.4% with 1,182,276 seats, -4.0%).

Year-to-Date 2024

A total of 4,780,927 visitors arrived in the first half of 2024, which was a decrease of 3.7 percent from 4,964,711 visitors in the first half of 2023. Total arrivals declined 7.5 percent when compared to 5,171,182 visitors in the first half of 2019.

In the first half of 2024, total visitor spending was $10.26 billion, down from $10.78 billion (-4.8%) in the first half of 2023, but higher than $8.86 billion (+15.9%) in the first half of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In June 2024, 379,824 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 99,152 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in June 2024 had been to Hawaii before (80.9%) while 19.1 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 53.5 percent of U.S. West visitors in June 2024 stayed in hotels, 15.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 11.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first half of 2024, there were 2,424,266 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 2,611,016 visitors (-7.2%) in the first half of 2023 and 2,258,313 visitors (+7.3%) in the first half of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $4.79 billion in the first half of 2024, compared to $5.08 billion (-5.6%) in the first half of 2023 and $3.44 billion (+39.5%) in the first half of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first half of 2024 was $233 per person, higher than the first half of 2023 ($228 per person, +2.2%) and up considerably from the first half of 2019 ($176 per person, +32.9%).

U.S. East: In June 2024, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the South Atlantic (58,848 visitors), West South Central (58,324 visitors) and East North Central (41,199 visitors). More than half of U.S. East visitors in June 2024 had been to Hawaii before (58.3%) while 41.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 59.2 percent of U.S. East visitors in June 2024 stayed in hotels, 13.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 12.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first half of 2024, 1,218,764 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,313,890 visitors (-7.2%) in the first half of 2023 and 1,186,360 visitors (+2.7%) in the first half of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $3.19 billion in the first half of 2024, compared to $3.43 billion (-6.9%) in the first half of 2023 and $2.41 billion (+32.4%) in the first half of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2024 of $267 per person was up slightly from the first half of 2023 ($266 per person, +0.7%) and much higher than the first half of 2019 ($208 per person, +28.2%).

Japan: Of the 59,874 visitors in June 2024, 58,895 visitors arrived on international flights and 979 came on domestic flights. Two out of three Japanese visitors in June 2024 were repeat visitors (66.0%) while 34.0 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 75.4 percent of Japanese visitors in June 2024 stayed in hotels, 12.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first half of 2024, there were 326,561 visitors from Japan, compared to 214,246 visitors (+52.4%) in the first half of 2023 and 734,235 visitors (-55.5%) in the first half of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $481.4 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $344.3 million (+39.8%) in the first half of 2023 and $1.03 billion (-53.4%) in the first half of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2024 ($239 per person) increased slightly compared to the first half of 2023 ($237 per person, +0.8%), but was slightly lower than the first half of 2019 ($241 per person, -1.0%).

Canada: Of the 16,380 visitors in June 2024, 12,256 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 4,124 visitors came on domestic flights. Half of Canadian visitors in June 2024 had been to Hawaii before (52.9%) while 47.1 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 53.9 percent of Canadian visitors in June 2024 stayed in hotels,19.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.6 percent stayed in rental homes, 8.5 percent stayed in timeshares and 6.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first half of 2024, there were 239,782 visitors from Canada, compared to 257,487 visitors (-6.9%) in the first half of 2023 and 315,535 visitors (-24.0%) in the first half of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $595.8 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $658.0 million (-9.4%) in the first half of 2023 and $642.8 million (-7.3%) in the first half of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2024 of $220 per person was higher compared to the first half of 2023 ($216 per person, +1.7%) and the first half of 2019 ($166 per person, +32.3%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 532,915 visitors to Oahu in June 2024, compared to 501,562 visitors (+6.3%) in June 2023 and 562,749 visitors (-5.3%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $897.9 million in June 2024, compared to $848.9 million (+5.8%) in June 2023 and $738.1 million (+21.7%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 131,015 visitors in June 2024, compared to 121,778 visitors (+7.6%) in June 2023 and 128,968 visitors (+1.6%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2024, there were 2,855,592 visitors to Oahu, compared to 2,742,970 visitors (+4.1%) in the first half of 2023 and 3,025,236 visitors (-5.6%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2024, total visitor spending was $4.40 billion, down slightly from $4.41 billion (-0.1%) in the first half of 2023, but higher than $4.02 billion (+9.4%) in the first half of 2019.

Maui: There were 216,065 visitors to Maui in June 2024, a significant decrease from 276,136 visitors (-21.8%) in June 2023 and 295,926 visitors (-27.0%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $451.7 million in June 2024, compared to $619.4 million (-27.1%) in June 2023 and $477.1 million (-5.3%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 55,978 visitors in June 2024, compared to 71,790 visitors (-22.0%) in June 2023 and 76,008 visitors (-26.4%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2024, there were 1,132,234 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,485,757 visitors (-23.8%) in the first half of 2023 and 1,522,534 visitors (-25.6%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2024, total visitor spending was $2.64 billion, compared to $3.47 billion (-24.0%) in the first half of 2023 and $2.61 billion (+1.3%) in the first half of 2019.

Kauai: There were 130,923 visitors to Kauai in June 2024, compared to 129,905 visitors (+0.8%) in June 2023 and 134,790 visitors (-2.9%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $265.9 million in June 2024, compared to $251.4 million (+5.8%) in June 2023 and $196.1 million (+35.6%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 32,683 visitors in June 2024, compared to 32,510 visitors (+0.5%) in June 2023 and 32,986 visitors (-0.9%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2024, there were 682,022 visitors to Kauai, compared to 693,618 visitors (-1.7%) in the first half of 2023 and 686,539 visitors (-0.7%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2024, total visitor spending was $1.47 billion, compared to $1.33 billion (+10.4%) in the first half of 2023 and $963.6 million (+52.5%) in the first half of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 156,999 visitors to Hawaii Island in June 2024, compared to 158,739 visitors (-1.1%) in June 2023 and 163,564 visitors (-4.0%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $283.3 million in June 2024, compared to $263.4 million (+7.5%) in June 2023 and $205.8 million (+37.6%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 40,248 visitors in June 2024, compared to 40,845 visitors (-1.5%) in June 2023 and 38,338 visitors (+5.0%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2024, there were 866,173 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 880,486 visitors (-1.6%) in the first half of 2023 and 880,361 visitors (-1.6%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2024, total visitor spending was $1.63 billion, compared to $1.43 billion (+13.7%) in the first half of 2023 and $1.16 billion (+41.2%) in the first half of 2019.



Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,392 nonstop domestic flights with 936,654 seats from the U.S. mainland in June 2024. Domestic air capacity declined from June 2023 (4,450 flights, -1.3% with 941,829 seats, -0.5%) but increased compared to June 2019 (4,340 flights, +1.2% with 903,624 seats, +3.7%).

U.S. West: In June 2024, 4,006 scheduled flights with 833,969 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity decreased compared to June 2023 (4,078 flights, -1.8% with 843,072 seats, -1.1%). Added scheduled seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Seattle were offset by fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Long Beach, Oakland, Portland, San Francisco and San Jose.

There was growth in air capacity compared to June 2019 (3,916 flights, +2.3% with 784,087 seats, +6.4%). Fewer scheduled seats from Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, San Francisco and San Jose were offset by added service from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle. There was also service from Ontario, California in June 2024, which was not operating in June 2019.

U.S. East: In June 2024, 374 scheduled flights with 101,134 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased compared to June 2023 (364 flights, +2.7% with 97,447 seats, +3.8%). Reduced service from Chicago and Dallas and discontinued service from Newark were offset by added scheduled seats from Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis, New York JFK and Washington D.C.

Air capacity decreased compared to June 2019 (402 flights, -7.0% with 114,333 seats, -11.5%). There was growth in scheduled seats from Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis, New York JFK and service from Austin in June 2024 which did not operate in June 2019. Offsetting these increases were reductions in seats from Boston, Chicago, Dallas and Washington D.C., as well as discontinued service from Newark.

International Flights

In June 2024, there were 715 nonstop flights with 198,918 seats to Hawaii from international countries including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and Pacific islands. International air capacity increased from June 2023 (651 flights, +9.8% with 172,655 seats, +15.2%) but continued to be significantly less than June 2019 (1,059 flights, -32.5% with 278,652 seats, -28.6%).

Japan: In June 2024, there were 385 scheduled flights with 112,742 seats from Japan.

Air capacity was much greater compared to June 2023 (283 flights, +36.0% with 79,054 seats, +42.6%). There were more scheduled seats from Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Haneda and Narita to Honolulu compared to a year ago. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in June 2024 or in June 2023.

Direct air service remained below June 2019 levels (610 flights, -36.9% with 155,388 seats, -27.4%). There were added scheduled seats from Fukuoka and Haneda to Honolulu which were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya, Osaka and Narita to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo to Honolulu compared to June 2019. There was no direct air service from Japan to Kona in June 2024, compared to 43 flights with 9,584 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in June 2019.

Canada: There were 86 scheduled flights with 14,814 seats from Canada in June 2024.

Air capacity was reduced compared to June 2023 (118 flights, -27.1% with 20,232 seats, -26.8%). Service from Calgary in June 2024, which did not operate in June 2023, was offset by fewer scheduled seats from Vancouver.

Air capacity also decreased from June 2019, (90 flights, -4.4% with 16,890 seats, -12.3%). Scheduled air seats from Calgary in June 2024, which did not operate in June 2019, were offset by reduced service from Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In June 2024, there were 69 scheduled flights with 19,683 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were more scheduled flights (64 flights, +7.8%) and seats (19,388 seats, +1.5%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to June 2023. Air capacity remained below the June 2019 level (99 flights, -30.3% with 31,265 seats, -37.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In June 2024, there were 69 scheduled flights with 19,683 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were more scheduled flights (64 flights, +7.8%) and seats (19,388 seats, +1.5%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to June 2023. Air capacity remained below the June 2019 level (99 flights, -30.3% with 31,265 seats, -37.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In June 2024, there were 10 scheduled flights with 2,912 seats from Auckland, operated by Air New Zealand. Hawaiian Airlines suspended direct service from Auckland to Honolulu from May through November 2024. Air capacity was significantly reduced compared to June 2023 (26 flights, -61.5% with 7,537 seats, -61.4%) and from June 2019 (32 flights, -68.8% with 9,142 seats, -68.1%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,701 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in June 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,701 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in June 2019. Korea: There were 74 scheduled flights with 22,235 seats from Seoul in June 2024, compared to 72 flights (+2.8%) with 20,826 seats (+6.8%) in June 2023 and 74 flights (0.0%) with 23,221 seats (-4.2%) in June 2019.

There were 74 scheduled flights with 22,235 seats from Seoul in June 2024, compared to 72 flights (+2.8%) with 20,826 seats (+6.8%) in June 2023 and 74 flights (0.0%) with 23,221 seats (-4.2%) in June 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in June 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 29 scheduled flights with 10,150 seats from Guam in June 2024, compared to 30 flights (-3.3%) with 10,500 seats (-3.3%) in June 2023 and 30 flights (-3.3%) with 10,920 seats (-7.1%) in June 2019.

There were 29 scheduled flights with 10,150 seats from Guam in June 2024, compared to 30 flights (-3.3%) with 10,500 seats (-3.3%) in June 2023 and 30 flights (-3.3%) with 10,920 seats (-7.1%) in June 2019. Philippines: There were 26 scheduled flights with 8,134 seats from Manila in June 2024, compared to 22 flights (+18.2%) with 6,798 seats (+19.7%) in June 2023 and 22 flights (+18.2%) with 6,798 seats (+19.7%) in June 2019.

There were 26 scheduled flights with 8,134 seats from Manila in June 2024, compared to 22 flights (+18.2%) with 6,798 seats (+19.7%) in June 2023 and 22 flights (+18.2%) with 6,798 seats (+19.7%) in June 2019. Samoa: There were three scheduled flights with 510 seats from Apia in June 2024, compared to five flights (-40.0%) with 850 seats (-40.0%) in June 2023 and four flights (-25.0%) with 656 seats (-22.3%) in June 2019.

There were three scheduled flights with 510 seats from Apia in June 2024, compared to five flights (-40.0%) with 850 seats (-40.0%) in June 2023 and four flights (-25.0%) with 656 seats (-22.3%) in June 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in June 2024 and in June 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in June 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in June 2024 and in June 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in June 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in June 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in June 2023. In June 2019 there were four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%).

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in June 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in June 2023. In June 2019 there were four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%). Marshall Islands: There was no direct service to Majuro in June 2024 or in June 2023. There were 17 flights with 2,822 seats in June 2019.

There was no direct service to Majuro in June 2024 or in June 2023. There were 17 flights with 2,822 seats in June 2019. Fiji: There were six scheduled flights with 1,020 seats from Nadi in June 2024, compared to four flights (+50.0%) with 680 seats (+50.0%) in June 2023 and five flights (+20.0%) with 820 seats (+24.4%) in June 2019.

There were six scheduled flights with 1,020 seats from Nadi in June 2024, compared to four flights (+50.0%) with 680 seats (+50.0%) in June 2023 and five flights (+20.0%) with 820 seats (+24.4%) in June 2019. American Samoa: There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in June 2024, compared to 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,614 seats (-7.7%) in June 2023 and 11 flights (+9.1%) with 3,058 seats (+9.1%) in June 2019.

There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in June 2024, compared to 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,614 seats (-7.7%) in June 2023 and 11 flights (+9.1%) with 3,058 seats (+9.1%) in June 2019. French Polynesia: There were six scheduled flights with 1,668 seats from Papeete in June 2024, compared to four flights with 1,112 seats (+50.0%) in June 2023 and six flights (0.0%) with 1,668 seats (0.0%) June 2019.

In the first half of 2024, there were 29,980 transpacific flights with 6,673,463 seats, compared to 30,362 flights (-1.3%) with 6,652,298 seats (+0.3%) in the first half of 2023 and 30,729 flights (-2.4%) with 6,750,177 seats (-1.1%) in the first half of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

The months of June through August are typically a slower period for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. No out-of-state ship came in June 2024. There were 12,554 visitors who came by air service to board the Hawaii-home ported ship Pride of America.

In June 2023, 3,236 visitors came to Hawaii aboard one out-of-state cruise ship. Another 10,152 visitors (+23.7%) came by air service to board the Pride of America.

In June 2019, 738 visitors arrived on two small out-of-state cruise ships. Another 12,618 visitors (-0.5%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first half of 2024, 86,748 visitors came to Hawaii via 48 tours aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,858 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board the turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship. A turnaround tour occurs when visitors that arrived by cruise ship depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leave, a new group of visitors fly in to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 61,924 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first half of 2023, 80,958 visitors entered Hawaii via 37 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 60,861 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America

In the first half of 2019, 77,036 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 37 out-of-state cruise ships and 64,238 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

Overall travel to the Hawaiian Islands was soft for June with total visitors by air decreasing slightly by 1.5 percent from June 2023. Domestic visitors arriving by air decreased by 3 percent, while international visitors arriving by air increased by 8.2 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

During Hawaii’s hosting of the 13th annual Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC), Governor Green and the state of Hawaii showcased their hosting capabilities and welcomed visitors from around the Pacific. The Other Major Market Area, which includes most of the visitors from Pacific nations, increased by 3.9 percent for June when compared to last year.

Japan’s recovery continued with 59,874 total visitors from Japan for June, the second-highest number of visitors for 2024.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the June 2024 tables here.

JUNE 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2023P % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,912.1 2,001.0 -4.4 10,264.8 10,782.6 -4.8 Total by air 1,912.1 1,999.6 -4.4 10,219.8 10,746.1 -4.9 U.S. Total 1,615.9 1,679.9 -3.8 7,983.1 8,505.5 -6.1 U.S. West 984.2 1,007.4 -2.3 4,794.0 5,079.5 -5.6 U.S. East 631.7 672.6 -6.1 3,189.1 3,426.0 -6.9 Japan 87.3 69.4 25.8 481.4 344.3 39.8 Canada 34.7 44.7 -22.4 595.8 658.0 -9.4 All Others 174.2 205.6 -15.3 1,159.6 1,238.3 -6.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 1.4 -100.0 45.0 36.5 23.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,828,939 8,065,716 -2.9 42,191,005 44,861,969 -6.0 Total by air 7,828,939 8,049,849 -2.7 41,769,456 44,462,802 -6.1 U.S. Total 6,468,167 6,720,485 -3.8 32,480,823 35,155,275 -7.6 U.S. West 4,168,082 4,271,024 -2.4 20,549,966 22,252,442 -7.7 U.S. East 2,300,085 2,449,461 -6.1 11,930,857 12,902,833 -7.5 Japan 368,504 291,753 26.3 2,017,912 1,454,914 38.7 Canada 162,583 198,226 -18.0 2,713,551 3,046,893 -10.9 All Others 829,685 839,386 -1.2 4,557,170 4,805,720 -5.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 15,866 -100.0 421,549 399,167 5.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 872,620 889,274 -1.9 4,780,927 4,964,711 -3.7 Total by air 872,620 886,038 -1.5 4,694,179 4,883,753 -3.9 U.S. Total 710,226 734,669 -3.3 3,643,030 3,924,906 -7.2 U.S. West 479,039 487,370 -1.7 2,424,266 2,611,016 -7.2 U.S. East 231,186 247,299 -6.5 1,218,764 1,313,890 -7.2 Japan 59,874 46,753 28.1 326,561 214,246 52.4 Canada 16,380 19,237 -14.9 239,782 257,487 -6.9 All Others 86,141 85,379 0.9 484,806 487,113 -0.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 3,236 -100.0 86,748 80,958 7.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 260,965 268,857 -2.9 231,819 247,856 -6.5 Total by air 260,965 268,328 -2.7 229,503 245,651 -6.6 U.S. Total 215,606 224,016 -3.8 178,466 194,228 -8.1 U.S. West 138,936 142,367 -2.4 112,912 122,942 -8.2 U.S. East 76,669 81,649 -6.1 65,554 71,286 -8.0 Japan 12,283 9,725 26.3 11,087 8,038 37.9 Canada 5,419 6,608 -18.0 14,910 16,834 -11.4 All Others 27,656 27,980 -1.2 25,039 26,551 -5.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 529 -100.0 2,316 2,205 5.0 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.97 9.07 -1.1 8.82 9.04 -2.3 Total by air 8.97 9.09 -1.2 8.90 9.10 -2.3 U.S. Total 9.11 9.15 -0.4 8.92 8.96 -0.5 U.S. West 8.70 8.76 -0.7 8.48 8.52 -0.5 U.S. East 9.95 9.90 0.4 9.79 9.82 -0.3 Japan 6.15 6.24 -1.4 6.18 6.79 -9.0 Canada 9.93 10.30 -3.7 11.32 11.83 -4.4 All Others 9.63 9.83 -2.0 9.40 9.87 -4.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 4.90 NA 4.86 4.93 -1.4 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 244.2 248.1 -1.6 243.3 240.4 1.2 Total by air 244.2 248.4 -1.7 244.7 241.7 1.2 U.S. Total 249.8 250.0 -0.1 245.8 241.9 1.6 U.S. West 236.1 235.9 0.1 233.3 228.3 2.2 U.S. East 274.6 274.6 0.0 267.3 265.5 0.7 Japan 237.0 237.8 -0.4 238.5 236.6 0.8 Canada 213.4 225.5 -5.4 219.6 215.9 1.7 All Others 210.0 244.9 -14.3 254.4 257.7 -1.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 89.6 -100.0 106.8 91.5 16.6 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,191.2 2,250.2 -2.6 2,147.0 2,171.8 -1.1 Total by air 2,191.2 2,256.8 -2.9 2,177.1 2,200.4 -1.1 U.S. Total 2,275.2 2,286.7 -0.5 2,191.3 2,167.1 1.1 U.S. West 2,054.5 2,067.0 -0.6 1,977.5 1,945.4 1.6 U.S. East 2,732.4 2,719.6 0.5 2,616.7 2,607.5 0.4 Japan 1,458.5 1,484.3 -1.7 1,474.1 1,606.9 -8.3 Canada 2,118.6 2,324.1 -8.8 2,484.9 2,555.3 -2.8 All Others 2,022.3 2,407.6 -16.0 2,391.8 2,542.2 -5.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 439.1 NA 518.9 451.4 14.9

JUNE 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,912.1 1,630.8 17.3 10,264.8 8,857.8 15.9 Total by air 1,912.1 1,630.5 17.3 10,219.8 8,828.8 15.8 U.S. Total 1,615.9 1,182.3 36.7 7,983.1 5,846.0 36.6 U.S. West 984.2 691.2 42.4 4,794.0 3,436.7 39.5 U.S. East 631.7 491.1 28.6 3,189.1 2,409.3 32.4 Japan 87.3 182.0 -52.0 481.4 1,032.5 -53.4 Canada 34.7 36.1 -3.9 595.8 642.8 -7.3 All Others 174.2 230.0 -24.3 1,159.6 1,307.5 -11.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.3 -100.0 45.0 29.0 55.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,828,939 8,337,894 -6.1 42,191,005 45,242,600 -6.7 Total by air 7,828,939 8,334,138 -6.1 41,769,456 44,891,780 -7.0 U.S. Total 6,468,167 6,379,485 1.4 32,480,823 31,133,890 4.3 U.S. West 4,168,082 4,039,914 3.2 20,549,966 19,574,516 5.0 U.S. East 2,300,085 2,339,571 -1.7 11,930,857 11,559,374 3.2 Japan 368,504 732,556 -49.7 2,017,912 4,286,038 -52.9 Canada 162,583 225,768 -28.0 2,713,551 3,871,900 -29.9 All Others 829,685 996,330 -16.7 4,557,170 5,599,951 -18.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 3,756 -100.0 421,549 350,820 20.2 VISITOR ARRIVALS 872,620 947,112 -7.9 4,780,927 5,171,182 -7.5 Total by air 872,620 946,373 -7.8 4,694,179 5,094,146 -7.9 U.S. Total 710,226 693,181 2.5 3,643,030 3,444,673 5.8 U.S. West 479,039 452,958 5.8 2,424,266 2,258,313 7.3 U.S. East 231,186 240,223 -3.8 1,218,764 1,186,360 2.7 Japan 59,874 126,592 -52.7 326,561 734,235 -55.5 Canada 16,380 19,172 -14.6 239,782 315,535 -24.0 All Others 86,141 107,428 -19.8 484,806 599,703 -19.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 738 -100.0 86,748 77,036 12.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 260,965 277,930 -6.1 231,819 249,959 -7.3 Total by air 260,965 277,805 -6.1 229,503 248,021 -7.5 U.S. Total 215,606 212,649 1.4 178,466 172,010 3.8 U.S. West 138,936 134,664 3.2 112,912 108,146 4.4 U.S. East 76,669 77,986 -1.7 65,554 63,864 2.6 Japan 12,283 24,419 -49.7 11,087 23,680 -53.2 Canada 5,419 7,526 -28.0 14,910 21,392 -30.3 All Others 27,656 33,211 -16.7 25,039 30,939 -19.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 125 -100.0 2,316 1,938 19.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.97 8.80 1.9 8.82 8.75 0.9 Total by air 8.97 8.81 1.9 8.90 8.81 1.0 U.S. Total 9.11 9.20 -1.0 8.92 9.04 -1.4 U.S. West 8.70 8.92 -2.4 8.48 8.67 -2.2 U.S. East 9.95 9.74 2.2 9.79 9.74 0.5 Japan 6.15 5.79 6.4 6.18 5.84 5.9 Canada 9.93 11.78 -15.7 11.32 12.27 -7.8 All Others 9.63 9.27 3.9 9.40 9.34 0.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 5.09 NA 4.86 4.55 6.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 244.2 195.6 24.9 243.3 195.8 24.3 Total by air 244.2 195.6 24.8 244.7 196.7 24.4 U.S. Total 249.8 185.3 34.8 245.8 187.8 30.9 U.S. West 236.1 171.1 38.0 233.3 175.6 32.9 U.S. East 274.6 209.9 30.8 267.3 208.4 28.2 Japan 237.0 248.5 -4.6 238.5 240.9 -1.0 Canada 213.4 159.9 33.5 219.6 166.0 32.3 All Others 210.0 230.9 -9.1 254.4 233.5 9.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 83.0 -100.0 106.8 82.6 29.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,191.2 1,721.9 27.3 2,147.0 1,712.9 25.3 Total by air 2,191.2 1,722.9 27.2 2,177.1 1,733.1 25.6 U.S. Total 2,275.2 1,705.7 33.4 2,191.3 1,697.1 29.1 U.S. West 2,054.5 1,526.0 34.6 1,977.5 1,521.8 29.9 U.S. East 2,732.4 2,044.4 33.6 2,616.7 2,030.8 28.8 Japan 1,458.5 1,437.9 1.4 1,474.1 1,406.2 4.8 Canada 2,118.6 1,882.7 12.5 2,484.9 2,037.3 22.0 All Others 2,022.3 2,141.2 -5.6 2,391.8 2,180.3 9.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 422.4 NA 518.9 376.0 38.0

JUNE 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2023P % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,912.1 2,001.0 -4.4 10,264.8 10,782.6 -4.8 Total by air 1,912.1 1,999.6 -4.4 10,219.8 10,746.1 -4.9 Oahu 897.9 848.9 5.8 4,403.6 4,405.9 -0.1 Maui 451.7 619.4 -27.1 2,640.5 3,473.2 -24.0 Molokai 2.0 3.0 -32.9 17.4 23.0 -24.1 Lanai 11.4 13.5 -15.7 57.6 78.0 -26.2 Kauai 265.9 251.4 5.8 1,469.4 1,331.3 10.4 Hawaii Island 283.3 263.4 7.5 1,631.3 1,434.7 13.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 1.4 -100.0 45.0 36.5 23.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,828,939 8,065,716 -2.9 42,191,005 44,861,969 -6.0 Total by air 7,828,939 8,049,849 -2.7 41,769,456 44,462,802 -6.1 Oahu 3,930,460 3,653,338 7.6 20,400,692 20,032,714 1.8 Maui 1,679,339 2,153,715 -22.0 9,187,850 11,949,223 -23.1 Molokai 12,889 20,047 -35.7 102,497 136,812 -25.1 Lanai 18,294 22,116 -17.3 90,902 136,958 -33.6 Kauai 980,504 975,298 0.5 5,137,200 5,218,237 -1.6 Hawaii Island 1,207,453 1,225,335 -1.5 6,850,314 6,988,859 -2.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 15,866 -100.0 421,549 399,167 5.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 872,620 889,274 -1.9 4,780,927 4,964,711 -3.7 Total by air 872,620 886,038 -1.5 4,694,179 4,883,753 -3.9 Oahu 532,915 501,562 6.3 2,855,592 2,742,970 4.1 Maui 216,065 276,136 -21.8 1,132,234 1,485,757 -23.8 Molokai 2,478 3,816 -35.1 16,659 23,085 -27.8 Lanai 6,372 5,783 10.2 23,879 35,337 -32.4 Kauai 130,923 129,905 0.8 682,022 693,618 -1.7 Hawaii Island 156,999 158,739 -1.1 866,173 880,486 -1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 3,236 -100.0 86,748 80,958 7.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 260,965 268,857 -2.9 231,819 247,856 -6.5 Total by air 260,965 268,328 -2.7 229,503 245,651 -6.6 Oahu 131,015 121,778 7.6 112,092 110,678 1.3 Maui 55,978 71,790 -22.0 50,483 66,018 -23.5 Molokai 430 668 -35.7 563 756 -25.5 Lanai 610 737 -17.3 499 757 -34.0 Kauai 32,683 32,510 0.5 28,226 28,830 -2.1 Hawaii Island 40,248 40,845 -1.5 37,639 38,612 -2.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 529 -100.0 2,316 2,205 5.0 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.97 9.07 -1.1 8.82 9.04 -2.3 Total by air 8.97 9.09 -1.2 8.90 9.10 -2.3 Oahu 7.38 7.28 1.3 7.14 7.30 -2.2 Maui 7.77 7.80 -0.3 8.11 8.04 0.9 Molokai 5.20 5.25 -1.0 6.15 5.93 3.8 Lanai 2.87 3.82 -24.9 3.81 3.88 -1.8 Kauai 7.49 7.51 -0.2 7.53 7.52 0.1 Hawaii Island 7.69 7.72 -0.4 7.91 7.94 -0.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 4.90 NA 4.86 4.93 -1.4 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 244.2 248.1 -1.6 243.3 240.4 1.2 Total by air 244.2 248.4 -1.7 244.7 241.7 1.2 Oahu 228.4 232.4 -1.7 215.9 219.9 -1.9 Maui 269.0 287.6 -6.5 287.4 290.7 -1.1 Molokai 157.1 150.6 4.3 170.1 167.8 1.4 Lanai 622.0 610.2 1.9 633.6 569.9 11.2 Kauai 271.1 257.7 5.2 286.0 255.1 12.1 Hawaii Island 234.6 215.0 9.1 238.1 205.3 16.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 89.6 -100.0 106.8 91.5 16.6 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,191.2 2,250.2 -2.6 2,147.0 2,171.8 -1.1 Total by air 2,191.2 2,256.8 -2.9 2,177.1 2,200.4 -1.1 Oahu 1,684.9 1,692.5 -0.4 1,542.1 1,606.2 -4.0 Maui 2,090.6 2,243.1 -6.8 2,332.2 2,337.6 -0.2 Molokai 817.1 791.2 3.3 1,046.3 994.4 5.2 Lanai 1,785.7 2,333.6 -23.5 2,412.0 2,208.7 9.2 Kauai 2,030.6 1,935.1 4.9 2,154.5 1,919.3 12.3 Hawaii Island 1,804.3 1,659.5 8.7 1,883.4 1,629.5 15.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 439.1 NA 518.9 451.4 14.9

JUNE 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2024 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,912.1 1,630.8 17.3 10,264.8 8,857.8 15.9 Total by air 1,912.1 1,630.5 17.3 10,219.8 8,828.8 15.8 Oahu 897.9 738.1 21.7 4,403.6 4,024.6 9.4 Maui 451.7 477.1 -5.3 2,640.5 2,606.8 1.3 Molokai 2.0 2.3 -12.6 17.4 18.6 -6.2 Lanai 11.4 11.1 2.3 57.6 59.7 -3.5 Kauai 265.9 196.1 35.6 1,469.4 963.6 52.5 Hawaii Island 283.3 205.8 37.6 1,631.3 1,155.5 41.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.3 -100.0 45.0 29.0 55.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,828,939 8,337,894 -6.1 42,191,005 45,242,600 -6.7 Total by air 7,828,939 8,334,138 -6.1 41,769,456 44,891,780 -7.0 Oahu 3,930,460 3,869,052 1.6 20,400,692 20,679,990 -1.4 Maui 1,679,339 2,280,236 -26.4 9,187,850 12,243,124 -25.0 Molokai 12,889 19,907 -35.3 102,497 146,143 -29.9 Lanai 18,294 25,198 -27.4 90,902 133,085 -31.7 Kauai 980,504 989,591 -0.9 5,137,200 5,145,231 -0.2 Hawaii Island 1,207,453 1,150,153 5.0 6,850,314 6,544,208 4.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 3,756 -100.0 421,549 350,820 20.2 VISITOR ARRIVALS 872,620 947,112 -7.9 4,780,927 5,171,182 -7.5 Total by air 872,620 946,373 -7.8 4,694,179 5,094,146 -7.9 Oahu 532,915 562,749 -5.3 2,855,592 3,025,236 -5.6 Maui 216,065 295,926 -27.0 1,132,234 1,522,534 -25.6 Molokai 2,478 5,776 -57.1 16,659 31,237 -46.7 Lanai 6,372 9,020 -29.4 23,879 42,593 -43.9 Kauai 130,923 134,790 -2.9 682,022 686,539 -0.7 Hawaii Island 156,999 163,564 -4.0 866,173 880,361 -1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 738 -100.0 86,748 77,036 12.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 260,965 277,930 -6.1 231,819 249,959 -7.3 Total by air 260,965 277,805 -6.1 229,503 248,021 -7.5 Oahu 131,015 128,968 1.6 112,092 114,254 -1.9 Maui 55,978 76,008 -26.4 50,483 67,642 -25.4 Molokai 430 664 -35.3 563 807 -30.3 Lanai 610 840 -27.4 499 735 -32.1 Kauai 32,683 32,986 -0.9 28,226 28,427 -0.7 Hawaii Island 40,248 38,338 5.0 37,639 36,156 4.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 125 -100.0 2,316 1,938 19.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.97 8.80 1.9 8.82 8.75 0.9 Total by air 8.97 8.81 1.9 8.90 8.81 1.0 Oahu 7.38 6.88 7.3 7.14 6.84 4.5 Maui 7.77 7.71 0.9 8.11 8.04 0.9 Molokai 5.20 3.45 50.9 6.15 4.68 31.5 Lanai 2.87 2.79 2.8 3.81 3.12 21.8 Kauai 7.49 7.34 2.0 7.53 7.49 0.5 Hawaii Island 7.69 7.03 9.4 7.91 7.43 6.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 5.09 NA 4.86 4.55 6.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 244.2 195.6 24.9 243.3 195.8 24.3 Total by air 244.2 195.6 24.8 244.7 196.7 24.4 Oahu 228.4 190.8 19.8 215.9 194.6 10.9 Maui 269.0 209.2 28.5 287.4 212.9 35.0 Molokai 157.1 116.3 35.0 170.1 127.1 33.8 Lanai 622.0 441.3 41.0 633.6 448.5 41.3 Kauai 271.1 198.1 36.9 286.0 187.3 52.7 Hawaii Island 234.6 178.9 31.1 238.1 176.6 34.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 83.0 -100.0 106.8 82.6 29.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,191.2 1,721.9 27.3 2,147.0 1,712.9 25.3 Total by air 2,191.2 1,722.9 27.2 2,177.1 1,733.1 25.6 Oahu 1,684.9 1,311.5 28.5 1,542.1 1,330.3 15.9 Maui 2,090.6 1,612.3 29.7 2,332.2 1,712.2 36.2 Molokai 817.1 401.0 103.8 1,046.3 594.6 76.0 Lanai 1,785.7 1,232.7 44.9 2,412.0 1,401.2 72.1 Kauai 2,030.6 1,454.5 39.6 2,154.5 1,403.6 53.5 Hawaii Island 1,804.3 1,258.2 43.4 1,883.4 1,312.5 43.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 422.4 NA 518.9 376.0 38.0

