LATLC and OCTLC's 7th Annual Great Tryke Giveaway Brings Joy to Children with Special Mobility Needs

A child receiving a tryke from the wonderful volunteers of LATLC and OCTLC during the Great Tryke Parade.

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities and the Orange County Trial Lawyers Charities present "The Great Tryke Giveaway."

Michelle West, 2024 President of OCTLC with Megan Klein, 2024 Vice-President of LATLC proud to be a part of "The Great Tryke Giveaway."

LATLC & OCTLC coming together to support U.S. VETS.