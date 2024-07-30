InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Hot Water Heater that Provides Hot Water without Requiring Electricity
Dave B. of Harrisburg, PA is the creator of the Self Powered Hot Water Heater, a comprehensive hot water heater system that provides hot water without the need for electricity. It allows users to have the convenience and comfort of hot water when in situations without power. The invention is comprised of a small box divided into three sections. The first section includes a paddle wheel, the middle portion has electronics, and the last portion includes copper tubing wrapped in resistance wire.
The unit contains a fitting to allow the water to flow through and the magnetic paddle wheel turns with the flow of water. It includes several windings arranged in a circle in which electronics control the voltage from the windings. The voltage/circuit is then applied to the resistance wire wrapped around the copper tubing. The resistance wire heats the copper tubing which in turn heats the water as it flows through the tubing.
The market for non-electric hot water heaters, such as those powered by gas, solar, or other renewable sources, is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions. Solar water heaters are gaining popularity globally due to their low operating costs and environmental benefits. The number of residential buildings using solar thermal technologies has consistently increased, indicating a strong shift towards sustainable energy solutions. While these are useful, installation can be expensive and homeowners may not be able to afford it.
Gas-powered water heaters are also widely used due to their reliability and lower operating costs compared to electric heaters. These systems require proper venting to ensure safety and efficient operation. Purchasing gas can be expensive, and these still may run at a net loss compared to electric water heaters. The Self Powered Hot Water Heater utilizes several components and magnets that operate without the need for a power source. This innovative idea would significantly benefit any manufacturer’s product line.
Dave filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Self Powered Hot Water Heater product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Self Powered Hot Water Heater can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
1-866-844-6512.
