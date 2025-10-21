InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Personal Cooling Airflow System for Lower-Body Thermal Comfort

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- George W. of Rogue River, OR is the creator of Undergarment Breeze, a compact, portable cooling system designed to improve lower-body comfort in hot or restrictive environments. The device integrates a miniature air pump and delivery tube system that circulates cooled ambient air into the user’s undergarments, targeting the groin and inner thigh areas to prevent overheating, excessive perspiration, and related discomfort.Many workers in construction, firefighting, industrial manufacturing, or outdoor settings must wear heavy-duty or fire-resistant clothing that limits ventilation. As a result, the groin and lower torso regions can become overheated, contributing to reduced comfort, dehydration, and decreased productivity. Conventional solutions such as moisture-wicking fabrics or external cooling vests often fail to address localized heat buildup beneath lower garments.The Undergarment Breeze addresses these issues by delivering directed airflow beneath clothing layers. The system comprises a belt-mounted air pump connected to a flexible delivery tube that channels airflow into the pants or undergarment region. The pump operates via a rechargeable battery and can be activated manually or through an automatic temperature or motion sensor. Airflow intensity may be user-adjustable through a simple dial or digital control interface.A secondary configuration integrates micro air channels directly into undergarments, eliminating the need for external tubing. This design offers improved mobility and convenience for users requiring continuous or discreet cooling.Key features and benefits include:• Localized Airflow Delivery: Provides targeted cooling to the groin and thigh regions for thermal comfort in restrictive clothing.• Compact Belt-Mounted Pump: Lightweight and ergonomically designed pump clips onto the waistband or belt for easy portability.• Adjustable Airflow Output: Variable-speed control allows users to regulate air pressure and cooling intensity.• Optional Integrated Garment Version: Built-in micro-channel system within undergarments provides seamless operation without external attachments.• Easy Maintenance: Detachable tubing and washable air intake filter for hygiene and durability.The Undergarment Breeze provides a technically efficient and ergonomic solution for managing localized heat buildup under restrictive clothing. It integrates direct airflow delivery into the undergarment region for enhancing personal comfort, safety, and performance in warmer environments.George filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Undergarment Breeze product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Undergarment Breeze can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

