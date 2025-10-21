InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Simple Medication Management Tool with Smart, Organized Tracking

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John K. of Colorado Springs, CO is the creator of the Daily Medication Record, an innovative medication storage and tracking system designed to help users reliably manage their daily prescriptions. The system combines a traditional pill organizer with a built-in dry-erase tracking chart that allows individuals to organize, monitor, and record their medication usage in one convenient and reusable device.The storage container includes seven clearly labeled compartments, one for each day of the week, with raised lips for easy removal of pills. Attached to the container is a 3-inch by 5-inch dry-erase chart, enabling users to log medication times, dosages, and notes directly on the device. A marker slot keeps the dry-erase pen stored securely when not in use to ensure users always have a way to update their record.Key features and benefits include:• Integrated Tracking System: Includes a 3” x 5” dry-erase chart and marker for real-time tracking of medication intake.• Day-by-Day Organization: Features separate compartments for each day of the week to simplify daily medication management.• Raised Lip Design: Allows for easy access and removal of pills, ideal for seniors or users with mobility challenges.• Reusable and Eco-Friendly: Eliminates the need for paper logs or disposable organizers.• Visual Accountability: Users and caregivers can instantly see whether a dose has been taken to reduce the chance of errors.The Daily Medication Record offers a practical, hands-on solution for medication organization and adherence that empowers users to take control of their health with clarity, consistency, and confidence.John filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Daily Medication Record product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Daily Medication Record can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.